ESPAÑOLA — Andrea Schmidt walks down a grassy hill from her house near Black Mesa to a large, murky pond where several fish can be seen swimming on the surface of what was once clear water.
The pond has had a green algae tinge since flooding in 2013 filled it with mud and debris as torrential stormwater washed over rural neighborhoods like this one south of Española.
Schmidt steps through a gated fence that extends to the pond on the edge of Santa Clara Pueblo land, which was formerly the Water Serpent Ranch.
She points out a series of berms, covered in vegetation, forming a swale to catch errant runoff, a remnant of the early 20th century and a reminder this region has long been flood-prone.
Recently, the Bureau of Indian Affairs helped the pueblo pump a large amount of water out of the pond twice to test how long it would take an aquifer linked to the nearby Rio Grande to refill it. The experiment was part of an effort to settle water rights among the pueblo and government agencies.
Back at her house, Schmidt said the two tests drained a total of 5 million gallons, raising questions about how these heavy withdrawals affected the aquifer and whether the tests will lead to the pueblo pumping the pond regularly.
She and her neighbors fear too much pumping could severely deplete the groundwater they depend on.
“It’s our life,” said Schmidt, who works as a scientist at Los Alamos National Laboratory. “If my well runs dry, where do I take my water from? I don’t have public utilities.”
At the same time, the pueblo appears to be looking at other ways to replenish the water body, Schmidt said, including removing a protective berm on the south side of the Arroyo Madrid so stormwater can flow unimpeded — theoretically — to the pond.
The pueblo’s attorney sent letters to residents telling them to get rid of the berm or risk legal action.
Residents worry eliminating this earthen barrier would leave their properties vulnerable to flooding. And Schmidt contends that allowing floodwater a clear path to the pond could again engorge it with damaging mud, silt and debris.
The pond has never fully recovered from the last major flood, so any remaining habitat is likely to be destroyed if it is slammed by debris again, she said.
Conflict arises over old berm
Santa Fe attorney Richard Hughes, the pueblo’s general counsel, signed a sharply worded letter sent to residents two weeks ago, giving them until Aug. 18 to respond to questions about the berm and its removal or face possible legal action by the pueblo and the federal government.
The letter states the berm, built on the arroyo’s south side, lies almost entirely on Santa Clara land, and the pueblo never consented to its construction. The berm’s purpose apparently was to keep runoff from the arroyo from flowing onto people’s properties, but obstructing these flows has degraded the pueblo’s pond, it says.
“The pueblo wants this berm removed at the earliest possible time,” the letter said. “While we do not know at this point who was responsible for its construction … it has occurred to us that you or your predecessors may have been involved.”
It goes on to tell residents to contact Hughes to provide any information they have about the berm and, if they’re responsible for building it, to discuss its removal.
Schmidt, one of the recipients, said she didn’t care for the threatening tone. It made her want to push back, even though she had nothing to do with installing the berm, she said.
“I’m not easily intimidated,” she said.
When asked about the letter, Hughes initially said it was merely an inquiry about how the berm got there and what could be done.
But when it was pointed out that the language explicitly told people to remove the berm under threat of legal action, Hughes said it was a tactic to prompt people to respond. And he conceded it went too far.
“I know it said that — kind of over the top,” Hughes said. “I’ve had to apologize for the letter to all the people who have called me about it. Didn’t mean to alarm them, and it was much harsher than we intended.”
Dennis Roybal, an area resident, said this berm was built in response to a different berm installed to prevent homes north of the arroyo from flooding.
The northern berm diverts excess stormwater southward, Roybal said. This caused flooding on properties along County Road 126C and required a berm to be built alongside the arroyo — the berm the pueblo now is complaining about, he said.
Roybal said the berm would be on Native land because the regional arroyos belong to Indigenous tribes. Still, he opposes tearing out the berm, the residents’ only shield against flooding.
“If they take down that berm, definitely we’ll be flooded,” Roybal said. “That would be a big injustice to do to all those landowners, including myself.”
Curtailing runoff from the arroyo is not diminishing the pond, Roybal said, because it is recharged by the aquifer.
Tom Maestas, a 37-year resident, said the berm predates his arrival in the area and has been patched up a number of times over the years.
In 2013, floodwater broke through the berm and swamped the lower part of his property, he said. His brother’s horses sank into mud halfway up to their bellies.
Maestas agreed that without the berm, the homeowners would be left completely unprotected during heavy storms. He also doesn’t understand why the pueblo would want to get rid of it, given that it helps divert rainwater onto the pueblo’s farmland for irrigation.
And these days, there are relatively few big storms, so the runoff going from the arroyo to the pond would be insignificant overall, Maestas said.
“To me, that’s just an excuse for them to be able to start pumping,” he said.
Finite resource
Schmidt said she bought her 3-acre property several years ago and then built a manufactured home there.
Through one window, she can enjoy a striking view of the storied Black Mesa. From her patio, she can look down and see fish poking their heads out of the pond and herons traipsing along the shore.
Watching the crew pump the water down to about 3 feet deep pained her, she said. She’s convinced the fish would not have survived if the weather had remained hot and dry for a week, but a torrential downpour drenched the pond that same day, she said.
“These fish — they’re the luckiest fish ever,” Schmidt said.
As it turns out, the pond’s water rights are being sorted out among the state, pueblo, federal government and other parties.
Josh Barnett, Bureau of Indian Affairs spokesman, said the water tests were conducted as part of settlement negotiations.
The Office of the State Engineer, which manages the state’s water resources, was made aware of the pumping and hasn’t determined there are any compliance issues, agency spokeswoman Maggie Fitzgerald wrote in an email.
But Schmidt said she found it troubling when the project manager told her no environmental assessment was done beforehand to gauge the impact on fish, birds, turtles and other wildlife.
As a scientist, she was taken aback by the lack of fundamental research, especially as they prepared for the second pumping in June after a long, dry period, she said.
“They were absolutely gung-ho to proceed with this without even having checked if anything of value lives around this lake or in the lake,” Schmidt said.
After she complained vehemently, a government technician surveyed the pond, and the pumping was postponed for a couple of months, she said, adding that she never was told the findings.
Hughes, the Santa Clara attorney, said the aquifer fully restored the pond after the testing and there were no adverse impacts on wildlife.
The pueblo wants to explore using the pond’s water for irrigation, Hughes said. He wouldn’t say what types of crops would be grown.
Schmidt argued that if the pueblo is interested in irrigation, it should have pumped the millions of gallons onto nearby farm fields instead of dumping it into bosque where it went to waste amid the drought.
Schmidt, Roybal and Maestas all say the massive amount of water pumped and discarded during testing makes them uneasy about the excessive consumption that could occur later, potentially depleting their wells.
“It’s a finite resource,” Roybal said.