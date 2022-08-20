ESPAÑOLA — Andrea Schmidt walks down a grassy hill from her house near Black Mesa to a large, murky pond where several fish can be seen swimming on the surface of what was once clear water.

The pond has had a green algae tinge since flooding in 2013 filled it with mud and debris as torrential stormwater washed over rural neighborhoods like this one south of Española.

Schmidt steps through a gated fence that extends to the pond on the edge of Santa Clara Pueblo land, which was formerly the Water Serpent Ranch.

Popular in the Community