Residents who oppose a 25-home housing development on Old Pecos Trail showed a series of videos and images at a Santa Fe Planning Commission meeting Thursday meant to deter the panel from recommending approval of the project.

Albuquerque-based developer Pierre Amestoy is asking the city to rezone a parcel on the corner of West Zia Road and Old Pecos Trail so it can construct 25 single-family homes.

The project would require a zoning change for the property from R-1 (one home per acre) to R-3 (three homes per acre). He is also seeking preliminary plat approval.

