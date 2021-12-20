Interested in city land use and development?
The city of Santa Fe is seeking residents to sit on its nine-member Planning Commission, according to a news release issued last week.
Members of the commission make recommendations to the City Council about requests for zoning changes, annexations and amendments. The panel also reviews and approves proposals for new development projects.
According to the release, the city is seeking applicants from all four of its City Council districts — the commission is comprised of two members from each of the council districts and one at-large member.
If interested, send a résumé and a letter of interest to Jason Kluck, interim Planning and Land Use director, at jmkluck@santafenm.gov.
Service is voluntary and lasts for a two-year term. Meetings are held on the first Thursday of every month at 6 p.m. The deadline to apply is Jan. 19.
