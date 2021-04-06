Neighbors of a proposed 400-unit residential development near the Zia Road Rail Runner station renewed their concerns about the project Tuesday during the first of a two-session public hearing before the Santa Fe City Council.
Developer SF Brown Inc./Zia Station LLC is seeking a combination of zoning changes to pave the way for the project in the midtown area. The most contentious change would be excluding the development from a 25-foot height cap in what is known as the south-central Santa Fe highway corridor, created in 1986 to preserve sight lines.
To approve the project, the City Council has to waive the 25-foot restriction, which amounts to two stories.
The proposal was recommended for approval in February by the city Planning Commission after close to two hours of public comment from residents in the adjacent Candlelight neighborhood, who raised concerns about traffic, pedestrian safety and the proposed height of the buildings.
On Tuesday, Ed Aku Oppenheimer, president of the Candlelight Neighborhood Association, spoke about potential effects on traffic conditions in the area and said he didn’t believe the developers did enough to mitigate community concerns.
Cindy Gregory said she was worried about the safety of pedestrians and cyclists if the development moved forward but also noted she felt excluding the Zia Station project from the height restrictions would allow it to thumb its nose at “Santa Fe style.”
”I implore you to please honor the highway corridor protection,” Gregory said. “It is there exactly for this purpose. We can do better than this.”
Jennifer Jenkins, whose firm JenkinsGavins Inc. is handling planning for the project, said in a presentation prior to public comments Tuesday that the project promoted walkability and was in line with the city’s push for multimodal access to public transportation.
“We believe that there are more important priorities right now that the city has established,” Jenkins said. “Zia Station is a unique and rare opportunity to realize those objectives.”
Margaret Marshall implored the council to keep the project within the confines of the highway corridor restrictions.
”The proposed density is not aligned with what the city of Santa Fe is,” Marshall said. “Our city ordinances exist for a reason. Let’s adhere to our ordinance and their intent and keep Santa Fe the unique and special place that it is.”
The Santa Fe City Council will return to discuss the development at 6 p.m. Thursday.
