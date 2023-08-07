MESA POLEO — Annette and Benito Morfin didn’t get much sleep Sunday night.

They laid awake through the evening, worrying about their home in Mesa Poleo. The small village sits in the potential path of the Black Feather Fire, a 2,500-acre blaze that began with a lightning strike Saturday in the San Pedro Parks Wilderness.

At a time when fire season should be coming to an end in Northern New Mexico, incessantly hot temperatures and low rainfalls have made the area ripe for disaster. When it potentially came calling Sunday, Annette Morfin said the flames lit up the evening sky with a bright red hue.

BlackFeather.jpg

An aerial view of the smoke plume Monday from the Black Feather Fire. The blaze in the San Pedro Parks Wilderness, started by a lightning strike Saturday, grew to over 2,500 acres as of Monday.
080723 ls blackfeatherfire4

Luke McLarty, incident commander of the Black Feather Fire, goes over the most current fire map Monday at the U.S. Forest Service’s ranger district office in Coyote. The blaze is about 44 miles northwest of Santa Fe and about nine miles south of the small community of Gallina, where local residents have “lived on the land for centuries,” McLarty told arriving fire crews.

