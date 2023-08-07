Jovan Trujillo, right, of Española and his stepdaughter Raquel Suazo, 17, help unload tires and Benito Morfin’s tractor at Morfin’s second home. Morfin’s childhood home in the small village of Mesa Poleo was told to be ready to evacuate as the Black Feather Fire grew over the weekend.
Luke McLarty, incident commander of the Black Feather Fire, goes over the most current fire map Monday at the U.S. Forest Service’s ranger district office in Coyote. The blaze is about 44 miles northwest of Santa Fe and about nine miles south of the small community of Gallina, where local residents have “lived on the land for centuries,” McLarty told arriving fire crews.
MESA POLEO — Annette and Benito Morfin didn’t get much sleep Sunday night.
They laid awake through the evening, worrying about their home in Mesa Poleo. The small village sits in the potential path of the Black Feather Fire, a 2,500-acre blaze that began with a lightning strike Saturday in the San Pedro Parks Wilderness.
At a time when fire season should be coming to an end in Northern New Mexico, incessantly hot temperatures and low rainfalls have made the area ripe for disaster. When it potentially came calling Sunday, Annette Morfin said the flames lit up the evening sky with a bright red hue.
It’s a red alert that kept the Morfins — residents of the area officials told Monday to prepare for evacuation as the blaze grew — on edge as the family tried to move animals and key possessions away from the flames and hoped a hint of rain would allow their home to survive.
If the fire reaches the property, “it will go,” Benito Morfin said.
Benito, 73, grew up in the house in which he and his wife live — an adobe structure surrounded by conifer trees — and he owns the 35 acres around it.
“Hopefully the fire doesn’t get up to there,” he said. “I would hate to lose it.”
The U.S. Forest Service placed the communities of Mesa Poleo and Mesa Pinebetal in western Rio Arriba County on “set” status for evacuation — meaning residents should be prepared to leave if the fire is not contained.
Rio Arriba County sheriff’s deputies went door-to-door in both communities, telling residents in person about evacuation protocols. The nearby community of Wetherill was placed into “ready” evacuation status Monday as well.
“Of course we can’t force them to leave their homes, but we advise them of the risk and document who they are and who their next of kin will be,” said sheriff’s office Maj. Lorenzo Aguilar.
Aguilar said residents in about five households said they would not be evacuating.
Meanwhile, at the U.S. Forest Service’s ranger district office in nearby Coyote, incident commander Luke McLarty briefed a group of wildland firefighters who had just arrived from California. A Type 3 team is in command of the fire for the moment, though a Type 1 team — often called to handle more serious fires — is on the way.
McLarty told the new arrivals the fire had picked up Sunday afternoon and burned actively until the middle of the night. It has spread east from its origin point on the southeast side of the San Pedro Parks Wilderness.
The fire produced massive smoke plumes that could easily be seen from as far away as Santa Fe on Sunday. The blaze is about 44 miles northwest of Santa Fe and about nine miles south of the small community of Gallina.
McLarty told the California firefighters many local residents have “lived on the land for centuries,” with their properties passed down for generations and claims going back to land grants from the king of Spain.
“You don’t just drop a blade and push it through private [property] around here,” McLarty told the firefighters. “It’s not like it is in some places.”
Firefighter John Mears was with a crew Monday that has been working to contain the fire. He said his group of five, from Shasta-Trinity National Forest near Redding, Calif., have been stationed in the San Pedro Parks Wilderness for about a month, successfully fighting other lightning-caused fires.
In the past month, Mears said, crews from the U.S. Forest Service have put out five lightning fires in the area.
“There are a lot of people working very hard to get this under control,” Mears said.
The same was true at the American Mesa Fire — burning about 16 miles southwest of Dulce on Jicarilla Ranger District land — which is at 756 acres and 25% containment. According to a news release from the Carson National Forest, a Type 3 Incident Management Team will take over there Tuesday.
The last major wildfire near the Black Feather Fire around the San Pedro Parks Wilderness — the Diego Fire in 2014 — left a burn scar on thousands of acres just east of the current blaze.
On Monday, it began to sprinkle rain in nearby Arroyo del Agua, and Benito Morfin’s granddaughter Raquel asked him if he wanted them to go get another horse trailer that was sitting at his property in Mesa Poleo, or, as it’s sometimes called by locals, La Mesa.
Benito wasn’t sure, because though he had heard the fire was about a quarter-mile from his house, he believed a possible rain, along with the efforts of firefighters, might stop it from reaching his property.