The state Department of Game and Fish is urging Santa Feans living in the foothills between Canyon Road and Highway 285 to take precautions after multiple bear sightings, including a sow and cubs.
The department is asking residents to remove bird feeders, store trash in a secure location and never leave pet food in a space where it can be accessed by a bear.
"Some may view this as a unique opportunity to view wildlife. It is very important to follow our guidelines to keep yourself and bears safe," Department of Game and Fish Director Mike Sloane said in a news release. “The state has experienced less than average precipitation for this time of the year, which means that bears may be in search of other food sources. Droughts historically have led to a lot of bear conflicts in urban areas."
The department's guidelines say to avoid approaching a bear, getting between the mother and her cubs and feeding bears intentionally or unintentionally. The department also advises cleaning and storing grills.
If you encounter a bear, the department says to make yourself appear large by holding out your jacket, pick up small children to prevent them from running and give the bear plenty of room to escape.
If a bear attacks, the department says to fight back using rocks, sticks, binoculars, bare hands or anything at your disposal and to aim for the bear’s nose and eyes.
