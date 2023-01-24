A proposed industrial solar farm has raised safety and environmental concerns among some area residents who believe Santa Fe County should put the massive project on hold.

AES Corp., a global energy company focused on renewable energy, has not yet applied with the county for a “conditional use” permit for the facility, but representatives said they plan to file an application by the end of the month.

The project would be built on 800 acres of private land about a mile off N.M. 14, northeast of the Rancho San Marcos subdivision and west of Eldorado, according to documents posted on the company’s website. Rancho Viejo Solar would have the capacity for 96 megawatts of solar power generation and 48 megawatts of battery storage.

