A proposed industrial solar farm has raised safety and environmental concerns among some area residents who believe Santa Fe County should put the massive project on hold.
AES Corp., a global energy company focused on renewable energy, has not yet applied with the county for a “conditional use” permit for the facility, but representatives said they plan to file an application by the end of the month.
The project would be built on 800 acres of private land about a mile off N.M. 14, northeast of the Rancho San Marcos subdivision and west of Eldorado, according to documents posted on the company’s website. Rancho Viejo Solar would have the capacity for 96 megawatts of solar power generation and 48 megawatts of battery storage.
By AES’ most recent estimate, the array would include 239,247 panels, while the lithium-ion battery energy storage system would consist of 39 containers — each housing 260 modules holding 44 battery cells each, for a total of more than 400,000 lithium-ion battery cells.
The battery storage system is perhaps what has generated the most opposition to the project.
Rancho San Marcos residents Camilla Brom, Tere Mendoza and Dr. Selma Eikelenboom-Shieveld said they all support the state’s renewable energy goals. However, they fear the risks of such a large-scale facility near their homes — especially one that includes lithium-ion battery storage.
One of their primary concerns is the possibility of a “thermal runaway” incident, in which uncontrollable overheating of lithium-ion battery cells leads to fires and explosions, which could cause injuries, evacuations and even deaths.
The residents noted incidents in recent years at AES facilities in Surprise, Ariz., and Chandler, Ariz. Rancho Viejo Solar should be halted and reconsidered, they said.
“There’s not been anywhere near the public education and awareness given about this, and we don’t have any legislation in place for facilities of this size,” Eikelenboom-Shieveld said.
Representatives of AES declined to answer specific questions about the risk of a thermal runaway incident at the Rancho Viejo Solar site or steps the company plans take to prevent such an occurrence.
AES spokeswoman Rebecca Halford wrote in an email the company plans to file a request with the county for a conditional-use permit in the coming days “that addresses questions and concerns about the project raised by some community members.”
“We believe the environmental and economic benefits of the Rancho Viejo project to the Santa Fe community and New Mexico are compelling and we look forward to further engagement with local officials and community stakeholders during the permitting process to move this clean energy project forward,” Halford wrote.
The company has estimated the project would result in about $7 million in tax revenue and payments to the county.
AES spokesman Tim Wolf said employees behind the project would be available for interviews after the permit filing.
The company held two public meetings in 2022 — in August and October.
The first, neighbors said, was an informal event with informational displays for community members to view.
They arrived at the second meeting, more of a town hall, with concerns they said were not allayed by AES staff.
“It’s been a little frustrating because I’m not satisfied with the answers that they’re giving,” Brom said. “I’m smart enough to say, ‘You’re not really committing to an answer.’ ”
Mendoza recalled one resident asked if the company could construct a berm as protection for residences; an AES spokesperson said such a measure could be cost-prohibitive.
“Where else are they cutting corners?” Mendoza said.
The potential for fires caused by thermal runaway is a particular concern in a dry prairie served by a volunteer fire department, the residents said.
Eikelenboom-Shieveld said the planned capacity for battery storage in Rancho Viejo is larger than those at most other solar facilities, particularly those built near residences. She pointed to a 2019 study by the U.S. Department of Energy that showed increased risk of thermal runaway events at large battery storage facilities.
“If a single cell goes into thermal runaway within a module without adequate heat dissipation, adjacent cells may ignite and start a cascading thermal runaway event,” the study stated.
Eikelenboom-Shieveld said she believes AES is downplaying the risks. “They say that they take all kinds of measures, but if you look at the science, the technology is not there yet.”
The residents said communities surrounding Rancho Viejo Solar would not be receiving any direct benefits from the project, which will direct power into the grid for Public Service Company of New Mexico to distribute.
“We’re pro-business and pro-renewable energy,” Mendoza said. “We want a fair shake in this. We don’t want to assume all of the risk and get zero benefits.”
In a letter to county commissioners, the San Marcos Association, which represents area residents, called for the commission to designate “utility-scale renewable energy projects” as “developments of countywide impact,” such as landfills, mines and oil and gas operations. Such a designation would require more public input in the county’s approval process, as well as more oversight.
Eikelenboom-Shieveld said county commissioners should take constituents’ concerns seriously while reviewing AES’ plans.
“As residents, we have the right to thorough investigation of the issues we bring up, and there should be proper regulations for things like this,” Eikelenboom-Shieveld said. “Until that happens, they should put a moratorium on this.”