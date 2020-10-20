The village of Angel Fire has asked residents and those nearby in the Moreno Valley to be ready to evacuate as the Luna Fire continues to burn in Carson National Forest.
Village Manager Jay Mitchell said Tuesday the flames were about four miles from the Black Lake community, about eight miles away.
"Right now there isn't an immediate threat, but we need people to be ready if the weather changes," Mitchell said. "We have to be cautious. After decades of lacking proper forest management, the area is full of fuel and ripe for fire."
Mitchell, a former secretary of the state Homeland Security and Emergency Management Department under former Gov. Susana Martinez, added that through town hall meetings, notices from Mayor Jo Dixon and an emergency alert system, Angel Fire has asked those with any history of respiratory problems to leave the area. He also said he's asked owners of short-term rentals to reach out to guests about canceling.
"If worse come to worst, it'll be a lot easier to evacuate 1,500 than 4,000," Mitchell said. "So we're asking anyone at risk and tourists to leave or not come."
The fire started Saturday about two miles northeast of Chacon, a rural community of a few hundred people near the Taos-Mora county line. On Tuesday, the Forest Service said the fire was 7,412 acres, smaller than previously reported, thanks to the help of new data from an infrared flight late Monday.
Approximately 90 personnel are on scene, and backup is expected Thursday as the response is upgraded to a Type 1 incident management team.
According to the National Weather Service in Albuquerque, winds in the area are expected to increase significantly Wednesday, reaching 40 mph at some altitudes. A cold front moving from the east should drop temperatures in Angel Fire from the 70s Tuesday and Wednesday to the mid-50s on Friday.
Sunday and Monday could bring cold rain and snow.
"Our hopes are rising for a widespread precipitation event Sunday into Monday," said weather service meteorologist Randall Hergert. "We'll keep our fingers crossed."
