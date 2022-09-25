DIXON — A gray, dented chunk of culvert lying in a gravelly dirt lot is a testament to the force of nature.
Floodwaters from a late July storm gushed down arroyos and slopes, ripping out a section of culvert that stretched across a wash and hurling it over the highway before carrying it a quarter-mile into a clearing.
The torrential stormwater flooded homes in its path and clogged three Embudo Valley acequias in silt, debris and mud, leaving them inoperable for the past two months while affected residents await state government help.
Here in this bucolic outback near Dixon, these acequias channel water from the Rio Embudo to households for personal use or to irrigate gardens, fields and small orchards, with some residents selling their produce at farmers markets or to restaurants.
It’s unheard of to have one acequia out for an extended time — let alone three acequias — which could portend the challenges that lie ahead as climate change makes weather patterns more unpredictable and extreme, Embudo resident Lorenz Osen said.
“No one here in the valley can remember when the acequias were completely knocked out for this long,” said Osen, who helps oversee one of the acequias. “You could have a blowout that’s repaired in a week or two. But nothing like this.”
Two of these canals, including the 5-mile Acequia del Llano that Osen helps manage, were carved out in the 18th century.
This hamlet and its flooding problems are on the other side of the mountains from where the monstrous Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire raged for months, turning forested hills into scorched, flood-prone spillways that send silt, ashy sediment and charred debris into waterways and acequias.
Still, the impacts that Embudo is feeling from its disabled acequias are no less debilitating, especially for people with gardens and orchards, Osen said.
“You’re beginning to see some signs of distress in the vegetation,” Osen said. “The fruit is dropping more quickly; they’re not as big ... because there’s no water in the trees.”
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham recently declared the July flood a disaster in Rio Arriba County, making the area eligible for assistance through the state Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management.
Osen said they are trying to figure out how to navigate the system for obtaining funds, either upfront or to reimburse costs for clearing out the ditches.
Finding a licensed contractor — required for the state to cover the costs — has been difficult, he said, partly because contractors are busy doing work in and around the giant burn scar.
A crew also will be needed to manually dig out the silt in places where backhoes and excavators can’t fit, he said, noting these laborers also are in short supply.
The flood took out the acequias late enough in the summer that people have gotten by with wells or municipal water, but these sources are limited, Osen said, adding that people need the river water for irrigation.
‘I need to have the water’
Pilar Abadia grows chile, flowers and wheat on a half-acre plot and sells her crops to the local farmers market to help her support her daughter and granddaughter.
Abadia said she has done fine so far but can’t operate much longer without the water supplied by the acequias. Her neighbors are in a similar situation, she said.
“I need to have the water, month to month,” Abadia said. “A lot people depend on growing and have to make money.”
Contractors and crews might be tied up with post-wildfire remediation, but they aren’t working on damaged acequias, said Paula Garcia, executive director of the New Mexico Acequia Association.
“There’s no government response on the acequias right now,” Garcia said.
State disaster areas are limited to state emergency aid, Garcia said. Only the communities that fall within a federal disaster area, such as Mora and San Miguel counties, can apply for Federal Emergency Management Agency aid, she said.
Just because an emergency is declared in a county doesn’t mean the assistance will move at emergency speed, Garcia said. She has seen state funding for wildfire recovery take months to come through, and with FEMA it can take even longer, she said.
Garcia said she has asked officials at the state Department of Transportation whether the agency could repair and excavate acequias, so the communities that depend on them don’t wait months to have this essential water source restored.
In a phone interview, state Transportation Secretary Ricky Serna said he will have his agency work with state emergency managers to fix acequias.
In a state disaster zone like the Dixon area, a transportation crew can repair or replace the damaged culverts and excavate the plugged-up acequias, Serna said. The main holdup would be if the ditch crosses a county right-of-way or private land, in which case the work would require permitting before it could be started, he said.
If the agency takes the lead, it can take the burden off a local community like Dixon by doing the work and seeking reimbursement from state Homeland Security, Serna said.
“We can get that work done and play that intermediary for the acequia,” Serna said. “We’re going to find the shortest way to get everybody the help they need.”
‘We’ll just be patient and hope that the wheels start spinning faster’Osen said the state’s help would be welcome.
So far, local volunteers have done the only cleanup work in the acequias, barely scratching the surface, Osen said.
On Friday, a resident who owns a backhoe, uncovered a culvert buried in sand and silt, allowing it to be reconnected.
Osen walked on what looked like a foot path, but was actually a 2-foot-deep acequia filled with sediment from the flood. This acequia wound its way around a house and a wooded area in a horseshoe shape before going under a county road.
In stretches like these, which are inaccessible to large equipment, dozens of people would have to scoop out the sediment, Osen said.
Thirty years ago, the village had enough young, able-bodied folks to unclog the canals using shovels, but that’s no longer the case, he said.
Osen said Serna’s statements are good news, and he hopes the agency follows through as quickly as possible.
It’s important to have the acequias running again by spring, when plantings and other activities drive up demand for water, he said.
“We’ll just be patient and hope that the wheels start spinning faster,” Osen said.