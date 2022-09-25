DIXON — A gray, dented chunk of culvert lying in a gravelly dirt lot is a testament to the force of nature.

Floodwaters from a late July storm gushed down arroyos and slopes, ripping out a section of culvert that stretched across a wash and hurling it over the highway before carrying it a quarter-mile into a clearing.

The torrential stormwater flooded homes in its path and clogged three Embudo Valley acequias in silt, debris and mud, leaving them inoperable for the past two months while affected residents await state government help.

Popular in the Community