A proposal to house a private school in a dormant wing of the First Baptist Church on Old Pecos Trail came under scrutiny from nearby residents during an early neighborhood notification meeting Tuesday evening.
Santa Fe Christian, a new private school hoping to open in August, is seeking a special use permit to operate at the church for three years, after which DeeAnne Chavez, the school's co-founder and administrator, said organizers hope to find another location.
While residents didn't call for the plan to be dismissed, they did raise concerns about the impact on traffic, particularly on Old Pecos Trail, as parents attempt to drop off and pick up students.
"The concerns I have is any kind of ingress or egress on Old Pecos Trail will be very dangerous, and also possibly fatal," said Molly Langley, an area resident.
Chavez said she expects the impact on area traffic to be minimal, but a full traffic study has yet to be completed. In the school's early neighborhood notification application, officials reported a potential 1 percent increase to area traffic.
Chavez said the plan is to open classes for kindergarten through sixth-grade students, with a total enrollment starting at 122. She added, officials are hoping to open enrollment in April.
Chavez said the plan is to use the site "as is" — the facility held a school in the dormant wing almost a decade ago.
Langley said she was convinced the impact on traffic was understated and requested data on both the speed and number of cars expected to traverse the area during normal pickup and drop-off times.
"It seems very dubious to me that the increase will only be 1 percent," she said.
Another resident, Kathleen Boswell, argued additional cars would be a burden during rush hours.
"The city has done nothing to improve the situation of traffic on Old Pecos Trail," Boswell said. "It will only be made worse by 122 cars ... added to traffic that is already there."
Chavez said officials are working around different options for student pickup and drop-off.
One option would require students to be dropped off in front of the church on Old Pecos Trail; another would place drop-off behind the school on Palacio Lane.
The back entrance seemed to get the most support from residents attending the meeting.
"When we get our traffic analysis in place, that will give us a better understanding of what to expect," Chavez said.
According to city senior planner Daniel Alvarado, Santa Fe Christian School has until Feb. 21 to apply for a permit. The city's Board of Adjustment will make a ruling April 5.
The permit does not have to go in front of the city's Planning Commission or City Council.
Knight Seavey, a local architect and developer, offered a positive word of encouragement regarding the project.
"I am very pleased to see another educational opportunity here in Santa Fe," he said. "That does not happen here every day."
Lindsay Garcia said she intends to enroll her daughter at the school for third grade.
"We know the church has been a good neighbor and we think the school will be a good neighbor also," she said.
