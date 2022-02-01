Increased police bike patrols around the Interfaith Community Shelter at Pete’s Place and a new zero tolerance policy that bans clients from shelter services if they camp out along Harrison Road haven’t eased the safety concerns of many nearby residents and business owners.
“It is a nuisance,” said Theresa Sandoval, who told Santa Fe officials she has lived on Harrison Road for 45 years. “It is beginning to look like skid row,” she said at a community meeting Tuesday night. “This is not right. They need a bigger place. This is just wrong. It is not big enough. It just isn’t.”
Pete’s Place, at Cerrillos and Harrison roads, has long come under fire from people who say the nonprofit shelter, operated in a city-owned building, draws violence, drug use and unsanitary conditions to surrounding neighborhoods. The claims have led to a lawsuit against the city and calls for the city and the nonprofit to move the shelter to another site.
Sandoval renewed that request Tuesday, calling for a larger facility to serve people experiencing homelessness.
As part of the city’s lease with the shelter, it must hold biannual community meetings to discuss concerns, which have been heightened in recent months. Len Rand, the shelter’s board chairman, said in an interview last week a combination of the coronavirus pandemic and a rise in fentanyl use “has really created a crisis situation” in the homeless community, leading more people to gather near Pete’s Place.
One woman at Tuesday’s meeting, who only provided her first name, Bernice, said she was worried about people congregating near the Harrison and Cerrillos intersection while they wait to get into Pete’s Place.
“You get off Cerrillos Road onto Harrison, and you find there are people standing right there on that road,” she said. “You either hit somebody or you get hit on Cerrillos Road.”
Mayor Alan Webber said the city has no plans to move the shelter.
Still, he said, “Harrison Road belongs to the people of Santa Fe. We all believe it needs to be safe and clean and respectful for the people who live and work there.”
Pete’s Place Executive Director Korina Lopez said moving the shelter would not end homelessness and problems associated with it.
“Out of sight, out of mind really does not address this situation,” she said.
In addition to the shelter’s new policy of denying services to people who loiter on Harrison Road, the nonprofit has strengthened its ties with the Santa Fe Police Department.
Interim Chief Paul Joye said the department’s bike team has been based on Harrison Road since December and kicked off “Operation Harmonious” in January. The bike team provides close patrols and helps prevent people from blocking streets or sidewalks.
Patrol Capt. Matthew Champlin said
in 2021, officers conducted 527 close patrols on Harrison Road, and the department is on pace to match or exceed that effort in 2022.
“That number is very high,” he said. “I would argue that Harrison Road received the most close patrols for the entire city.”
Eric Smith, a Harrison Road resident, praised the recent law enforcement effort as “remarkable.” He said many of the drug dealers and “predators” who had created problems have moved on in recent days.
Another resident questioned whether the shelter could partner with owners of a few empty lots along Harrison Road to provide camping space for people seeking a place to sleep.
But Beverly Kellam, director of finance and development at Pete’s Place, said use of fentanyl and other drugs among the homeless population would create liability issues for anyone leasing a lot.
“That is the crisis of the situation with a lot of the people who have recently been on Harrison Road and have been moved,” she said.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.