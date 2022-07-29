A losing candidate for Santa Fe County Magistrate Court has filed a complaint with the New Mexico Secretary of State's Office questioning whether the man who beat her in the primary election lives in Santa Fe County — a requirement to run for the seat.

In her complaint, Melissa Mascareñas, who came in second in the four-way Democratic primary for the Division 2 magistrate seat behind prosecuting attorney Dev Atma Khalsa, says voter registration data indicates Khalsa may have lived in Rio Arriba County during the election cycle.

The complaint says there is data showing Khalsa lived at two addresses — one in Santa Fe County and one in Rio Arriba County — earlier this year, during the primary season.

General Assignment Reporter

Robert Nott has covered education and youth issues for the Santa Fe New Mexican. He is assigned to The New Mexican's city desk where he covers a general assignment beat.

