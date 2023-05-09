In New Mexico, the words Republican and relevant don't often end up in the same sentence.
What happened to state Rep. Jason Harper is the latest example of why Republicans have become irrelevant in statewide and congressional elections.
Harper is smart, hardworking and a proven winner in a district where general elections are closely contested. He might have been the Republicans' best hope for higher office next year, when seats in the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives are on the ballot.
With an up-and-comer in their corner, the other 24 Republicans in the New Mexico House did what comes naturally to them. They demoted Harper from his position as whip of the minority caucus. The trumped-up charge was liberalism.
Harper has been a state legislator for 10 years, but he held the whip's job for only two months. Time to go in a different direction, House Republicans said of Harper's ouster as whip.
The Republicans didn't change direction. They are still heading downhill so fast they might never win another statewide race.
Someone who can attract crossover voters should be popular with his or her caucus. Harper was considered out of step. It's illogical, but so is the state GOP.
"The Republican Party is such a disaster," Harper said Tuesday.
He's from Rio Rancho, part of the metro area that delivers one-third of the votes in statewide elections. A research engineer, Harper has a conservative voting record in the Legislature. But he works well with Democrats, especially in protecting the citizenry from bureaucrats.
For instance, Harper was instrumental in killing a Republican bill that would have taken public money away from scholarships for college students. The proposal would have enabled the New Mexico Lottery to instead spend more on prizes and advertising.
Someday, maybe the scholarship money would be restored or even increased, lottery executives said. Harper was skeptical of statements devoid of guarantees.
Along with Rep. Matthew McQueen, D-Galisteo, Harper amended the bill to keep the scholarship program intact. More New Mexicans graduated from college because of them.
Since his removal as a Republican legislative leader, Harper told me he has no interest in seeking higher office. "That doesn't ever cross my mind," he said.
With U.S. Senate and congressional primaries a year away, Republicans should have been cultivating candidates like Harper. As it stands, the GOP has no one to challenge Democratic Sen. Martin Heinrich.
Heinrich had $1.9 million in hand as of March 31, the most recent accounting by the Federal Election Commission. He is raising more money every day, all the while complaining about a slowdown in donations.
The Senate race is setting up as another landslide win for Heinrich. He should have plenty of campaign cash left over if he runs for governor in 2026.
Republicans at some point will have to field a Senate candidate. Letting Heinrich run unopposed would be more humiliating than nominating a patsy to lose by 20 percentage points.
The other option is for Republicans to recycle someone with experience in statewide elections. Former television weatherman Mark Ronchetti and "Amarillo" Steve Pearce, chairman of the New Mexico Republican Party, fall into that category.
Ronchetti lost races for the U.S. Senate in 2020 and for governor last year. His newest venture is a nascent podcast. Ronchetti's wife, Krysty, a publicist, is his co-host.
The title of their show — No Doubt About It — means nothing to most people. But as a long-suffering fan of the Pittsburgh Pirates, it reminds me of futility.
I listened to Lanny Frattare broadcast hundreds of the team's games. Victories were rare, but Frattare reveled in each one with the same pronouncement: "There was no doubt it."
The Pirates haven't won a World Series since 1979. Ronchetti's slump is briefer, but he would be a weaker candidate after two high-profile defeats in two years.
He is sort of a Republican version of Beto O'Rourke, the Democrat who lost races for the Senate and governor in Texas. Each sparks interest during a campaign. Neither is electable.
Pearce is an even less promising possibility than Ronchetti. He was a longtime congressman in the old Southern New Mexico district that was favorable to a hard-right Republican. Democrats trounced Pearce in statewide contests for the Senate and governor.
After losing every statewide and congressional election last year, New Mexico Republicans reelected Pearce as party chairman. Democrats cheered the news. Their side has had a remarkable run with Pearce leading the GOP.
Pearce was so out of step he shifted a Republican convention to Texas in 2021. The move, done for shock value, made no sense for a party that needs to cut into Democratic margins in Albuquerque and Santa Fe.
Harper, just 45, could have helped the Republican cause in those and other cities. His own caucus has a different outlook.
Robots are welcome. Critical thinkers need not apply.