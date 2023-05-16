Jay Block, a Sandoval County commissioner who finished fourth in last year’s Republican primary for governor, announced Tuesday he is running for a seat in the state Senate.
“If you look at all the bad legislation that’s been passed out [of Santa Fe], this state keeps going backward, not forward, and we need new ideas and new thoughts instead of doing the same thing over and over and getting the same results for New Mexicans,” Block, 52, said in an interview.
Block is making a bid for Senate District 12, which has long been held by a Democrat but is now in play after redistricting.
“Right now, it’s a toss-up, so we need to find a really strong Democratic candidate to run against … whoever wins the Republican primary,” said Sen. Jerry Ortiz y Pino, an Albuquerque Democrat who has held the seat since 2005
and previously announced he would not be seeking another term.
Ortiz y Pino said the district boundaries were completely redrawn.
“They cut it into six pieces and gave it to six Democratic-
leaning districts to strengthen them,” he said.
The district, which now includes parts of Rio Rancho, has an almost equal number of Democrats and Republicans, Ortiz y Pino said.
“I just hope we find a good, strong Democrat up there who’s willing to run in a 50-50 district,” he said.
“We’ve won 50-50 districts in the last several elections, so it’s certainly not impossible. It hinges on having a strong candidate who’s willing to go out and knock on doors,” rtiz y Pino said.
Block, who is serving his second and final term on the Sandoval County Commission, said knocking on doors and meeting as many voters as possible is part of his plan to win the seat.
“A lot of [Senate District 12] covers my district in Rio
Rancho on the County Commission,” whe said.
“This district, when it was redrawn, it leans conservative, so I think it’s going to be a great opportunity to flip a seat in 2024,” he added.
Former Republican state Sen. Candace Gould, who was ousted by Democrat Katy Duhigg in the race for Senate District 10 in 2021, told political blogger Joe Monahan she plans to run for Senate District 12, too.
Block retired as a lieutenant colonel from the Air Force in 2016 after working for more than two decades as a nuclear weapons officer.
He was the first Republican to win Sandoval County’s District 2 seat, according to his website, blockforsenate.com.
“On the Commission, Jay focused on economic development, illegal dumping, ethics, passed a 2nd Amendment sanctuary county resolution, passed a Right to Work ordinance, and focused on public safety,” the website states.
In a formal announcement, Block wrote many had asked him what he planned to do since the end of the 2022 election. Although Block was the top vote-getter at the Republican preprimary nominating convention, he received only 10% of the vote in the five-way race for the GOP nomination for governor.
“New Mexicans want and need a fighter in Santa Fe that will stand up for our values of God, family, and freedom,” he wrote.
“If you know anything about me, then you know I’m not here to make friends — I’ll go head-to-head with the woke left and spineless politicians in the Roundhouse,” Block added.
Daniel Garcia, a spokesman for the Democratic Party of New Mexico, wrote in a statement that Block’s most recent attempt at public office “is just an excuse to amplify the extreme rhetoric that has sadly become characteristic of the defunct and radical New Mexico GOP.”
“From trying to cripple public education and always opposing an individual’s right to choose, throughout his time as a Sandoval County Commissioner and a candidate, Jay Block has made it abundantly clear he is out of touch with New Mexicans on critical issues, especially the voters of Senate District 12,” Garcia wrote.
“During his failed run for the GOP nomination for governor last year, he attacked the rest of the far-right field for not