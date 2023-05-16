Jay Block, a Sandoval County commissioner who finished fourth in last year’s Republican primary for governor, announced Tuesday he is running for a seat in the state Senate.

“If you look at all the bad legislation that’s been passed out [of Santa Fe], this state keeps going backward, not forward, and we need new ideas and new thoughts instead of doing the same thing over and over and getting the same results for New Mexicans,” Block, 52, said in an interview.

Block is making a bid for Senate District 12, which has long been held by a Democrat but is now in play after redistricting.

