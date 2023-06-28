Opportunity2_RGB.jpg

Sen. Gay Kernan, R-Hobbs, has served 21 year in the state Senate. At 76, she announced she is retiring Aug. 1 to spend more time with her family.

State Sen. Gay Kernan, a Hobbs Republican who is one of the longest-serving female legislators in New Mexico history, announced Wednesday she is resigning effective Aug. 1.

Kernan, a former teacher with a reputation for working across the aisle at the state Capitol, said in a statement she made the "difficult decision to resign" from her District 42 seat in southeastern New Mexico "after much prayerful consideration" and with the help of her family.

"It's just time for me to stick a little closer to home and be available for family," Kernan, who turns 76 on Saturday, said in a telephone interview on her way to Santa Fe to submit her letter of resignation to the Secretary of State's Office.

