State Sen. Gay Kernan, a Hobbs Republican who is one of the longest-serving female legislators in New Mexico history, announced Wednesday she is resigning effective Aug. 1.
Kernan, a former teacher with a reputation for working across the aisle at the state Capitol, said in a statement she made the "difficult decision to resign" from her District 42 seat in southeastern New Mexico "after much prayerful consideration" and with the help of her family.
"It's just time for me to stick a little closer to home and be available for family," Kernan, who turns 76 on Saturday, said in a telephone interview on her way to Santa Fe to submit her letter of resignation to the Secretary of State's Office.
"When I decided to run [for another term] three years ago, it was something that I struggled with, trying to figure out whether to run or not run, and I felt like I still had some things that I wanted to accomplish," she said. "I'm glad I did, but four years is a long time ... and I just really need to kind of reassess and be there for my family."
Kernan, who has served in the state Senate 21 years, is the fourth state senator and third Republican to announce they do not plan to seek reelection in 2024.
She joins Sens. Jerry Ortiz y Pino, D-Albuquerque; Mark Moores, R-Albuquerque; and Cliff Pirtle, R-Roswell, though Pirtle recently indicated he may be reconsidering.
Their departures — and possibly those of other senators — have sparked interest from a number of state representatives who are mulling running for the Senate.
State Rep. Candy Spence Ezzell, R-Roswell, announced her intention to run for Pirtle's District 32 seat in April.
State Rep. Larry Scott, R-Hobbs, who has served in the House since 2015, said he plans to apply to serve out the remainder of Kernan's term.
"I think I have ably represented the interests of my constituents in Southeast New Mexico, particularly when it comes to energy issues," said Scott, president of Lynx Petroleum Consultants Inc.
Scott said "there is no petroleum industry experience to speak of in the Senate" and he hopes to bring some of that expertise to the chamber.
"The hostility toward this Southeast New Mexico industrial base is pretty prevalent in the Senate, and I would like to bring some practical, on-the-ground experience and some numbers to that conversation," he said.
Because Kernan’s district takes in parts of Lea, Eddy and Chaves counties, all three boards of county commissioners will recommend a name to Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, who will then appoint one of the nominees to fill the seat until after the 2024 election.
Kernan said she is confident county commissioners will pick a qualified nominee to serve out the remainder of her term.
"They can choose to submit one name among the three of them or [different nominees]. It's up to them at this point. ... I have a lot of confidence in the commissions, that they're going to really take that process seriously, and they'll do a good job."
If Scott is the pick, the Lea County Commission would then name his House replacement.
"My House seat is completely enclosed by central Lea County," he said.
Scott, 71, said he wouldn't have run for the Senate if Kernan had decided to seek another term.
"I have a great deal of respect for Senator Kernan," he said. "Had she elected to continue her service, I would have not stood in her way."
Kernan, who was appointed to the Senate in 2002 by then-Republican Gov. Gary Johnson, is the sixth longest-serving member of the Senate among those currently in office.
She called serving her constituents "a privilege and a tremendous honor" and said her decision to step down was "bittersweet."
"I have loved the opportunity to be there," she said. "I have many friends in the Legislature, and that is across the aisle and within my own caucus — and not only that, the people that participate in the process, whether you're in the halls visiting with me or testifying in committee. The staff has just been phenomenal. I'm so proud of all the people that work so hard for New Mexico, so that part I'm going to miss."
Senate President Pro Tem Mimi Stewart, D-Albuquerque, said in a statement Kernan "has been an exemplary leader and an inspiration to many as a woman serving in the Legislature" over the past two-plus decades.
"Her tireless efforts to improve education, promote economic growth, and advance health care have benefited countless individuals in her district and across New Mexico," she said. "Her unwavering commitment to the values of fairness and compassion has been a guiding light for Senator Kernan’s constituents and fellow lawmakers alike, and she will be sorely missed in the Senate chambers by members on both sides of the aisle.”