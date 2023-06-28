Opportunity2_RGB.jpg

Sen. Gay Kernan, R-Hobbs, asks a question to Higher Education Secretary Stephanie Rodriguez on Monday during a Senate Education Committee hearing on the Opportunity Scholarship Act.

State Sen. Gay Kernan, a Hobbs Republican who is one of the longest-serving female legislators in New Mexico history, announced Wednesday she is resigning, effective Aug. 1.

"After much prayerful consideration and with the help of my family, I have made the difficult decision to resign from my seat as New Mexico State Senator for District 42," Kernan, R-Hobbs, said in a statement.

"I have not taken for granted the trust and confidence the voters have placed in me. Serving the constituents of Lea, Eddy, and Chaves Counties in the New Mexico Legislature has been a privilege and a tremendous honor," she said.

