State Sen. Gay Kernan, a Hobbs Republican who is one of the longest-serving female legislators in New Mexico history, announced Wednesday she is resigning, effective Aug. 1.
"After much prayerful consideration and with the help of my family, I have made the difficult decision to resign from my seat as New Mexico State Senator for District 42," Kernan, R-Hobbs, said in a statement.
"I have not taken for granted the trust and confidence the voters have placed in me. Serving the constituents of Lea, Eddy, and Chaves Counties in the New Mexico Legislature has been a privilege and a tremendous honor," she said.
Kernan, who has served in the state Senate 21 years, is the fourth state senator and third Republican to announce their intention not to seek reelection. She joins Sens. Mark Moores, R-Albuquerque, Cliff Pirtle, R-Roswell, and Jerry Ortiz y Pino, D-Albuquerque, though Pirtle recently indicated he may be reconsidering.
Kernan, who was first appointed to the Senate in 2002 by then-Gov. Gary Johnson, is currently the sixth longest-serving member of the Senate.
"While I will miss my constituents and colleagues, and while transitions can be challenging, I am confident the Lea, Eddy, and Chaves County Commissions will recommend a qualified nominee from which my replacement will be selected," Kernan said.
She is the ranking member of the Senate Tax, Business and Transportation Committee "and is widely respected for her expertise in education given her 18-year career as a school teacher," a news release issued by the Senate Republican caucus states.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates.