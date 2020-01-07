Longtime TV-news meteorologist Mark Ronchetti announced Tuesday he will run as a Republican for the U.S. Senate seat held by Democrat Tom Udall, who is retiring.
Ronchetti on Monday left his job as chief meteorologist at KRQE-TV, the CBS affiliate in Albuquerque, after 13 years at the station. In his campaign announcement, he called himself a "pro-life, pro-2nd Amendment conservative Republican that believes in low taxes."
Ronchetti is the fifth candidate to enter the Republican primary for Udall's seat. He faces anti-abortion activist Elisa Martinez, contractor Mick Rich, former Interior Department official Gavin Clarkson and gun range owner Louie Sanchez. The Democratic candidates in the race are U.S. Rep. Ben Ray Luján and former Española Finance Director Andrew Perkins.
In a video announcing his campaign, Ronchetti said he supported President Donald Trump's national defense and energy policies but said he "doesn't agree with every tweet or sound bite" from Trump. He did not elaborate.
Ronchetti said in his announcement that Luján is "part of the problem" with "petty partisan politics." He cited Luján's votes in favor of impeachment and against "critical border funding."
The rising crime rate in Albuquerque prompted him to join the race, Ronchetti said, adding he would focus on crime, border security, economy and supporting U.S. troops.
Niether Ronchetti nor his campaign representatives responded to requests for comment Tuesday.
Originally from Vermont, Ronchetti graduated from Washington State University. This is his first bid for public office.
From May 2018 to February, Ronchetti starred in a reality TV show called Mark vs The Mountain about his attempt "to build the highest elevation house in New Mexico," near the summit of Angel Fire Resort, where his wife, Krysty, works as a spokeswoman.
86 KRQE from my TV. Done!
After watching Mr. Ronchetti’s video I can truly say I have nothing but respect for the man. He has a lot of courage to quit a very good paying job, even though he has a family to provide for. That shows he is genuine and tired of seeing the same old politics that Ben Ray Lujan lives and breathes. He should come up to Congressional District 3 and do a video with us Conservative Democrats so we can tell him all about the destruction that Ben Ray Lujan, Professional fund raiser, has done to his own people. Be it through unfair water rights settlements, Amodot, or through not looking out for his constituents easement rights, in which one of his own employees family lost their homes. The Lujans are a power hungry, money grubbing Family that are self serving and only about themselves. If Mr. Ronchetti gets the Republican nomination I’m sure that he will be getting plenty of Democrat support. Here’s wishing him Luck.
The state GOP has been running on this sort of platform for quite a few years now. Let's see...our Congressional delegation is solid blue and both chambers in the state legislature are supermajority blue. I guess the GOP platform is working. That is, if the final plank in the platform is to make the GOP irrelevant.
Mark has name recognition, I welcome the challenge. His barometric pressure is going viral.
Andrew John Perkins
perkins4senate@gmail.com
Wonder what his "bust potential" is.
