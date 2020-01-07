Longtime TV news meteorologist Mark Ronchetti announced Tuesday he will run as a Republican for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Democrat Tom Udall, who is retiring.
Ronchetti left his job Monday as chief meteorologist at KRQE-TV, the CBS affiliate in Albuquerque. In his campaign announcement, he called himself a "pro-life, pro-2nd Amendment conservative Republican that believes in low taxes."
Ronchetti is the fifth candidate to enter the Republican primary for Udall's Senate seat. He will face Elisa Martinez, Mick Rich, Gavin Clarkson and Louie Sanchez in the race. In the Democratic primary, U.S. Rep. Ben Ray Luján and U.S. Navy veteran Andrew Perkins are vying for the nomination.
The state GOP has been running on this sort of platform for quite a few years now. Let's see...our Congressional delegation is solid blue and both chambers in the state legislature are supermajority blue. I guess the GOP platform is working. That is, if the final plank in the platform is to make the GOP irrelevant.
Mark has name recognition, I welcome the challenge. His barometric pressure is going viral.
Andrew John Perkins
perkins4senate@gmail.com
Wonder what his "bust potential" is.
