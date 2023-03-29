Republican leaders in the state House of Representatives requested a federal investigation Wednesday of two divisions in the state Department of Health amid reports of abuse, neglect and exploitation of developmentally disabled people under the care of service providers the agency is tasked with overseeing.

In a letter to the Office of the Inspector General of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the three House leaders wrote they were asking for an investigation "on behalf of thousands of New Mexico families who are concerned for their loved ones with developmental disabilities."

"These incidents of serious neglect and abuse, including malnutrition, are related to apparent system failures of various home and community based Medicaid waiver programs under the purview" of the department’s Developmental Disabilities Supports Division and Division of Health Improvement, states the letter to Inspector General Christi Grimm.

