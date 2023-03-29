Republican leaders in the state House of Representatives requested a federal investigation Wednesday of two divisions in the state Department of Health amid reports of abuse, neglect and exploitation of developmentally disabled people under the care of service providers the agency is tasked with overseeing.
In a letter to the Office of the Inspector General of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the three House leaders wrote they were asking for an investigation "on behalf of thousands of New Mexico families who are concerned for their loved ones with developmental disabilities."
"These incidents of serious neglect and abuse, including malnutrition, are related to apparent system failures of various home and community based Medicaid waiver programs under the purview" of the department’s Developmental Disabilities Supports Division and Division of Health Improvement, states the letter to Inspector General Christi Grimm.
The request for a "federally sanctioned, independent investigation" from Minority Leader Ryan Lane of Aztec, Whip Greg Nibert of Roswell and caucus chairwoman Gail Armstrong of Magdalena comes about a week after Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced the launch of an internal investigation of the two divisions.
The state's investigation was prompted by what the governor has called a "horrific case of abuse" of a developmentally disabled individual who suffered severe and life-threatening injuries.
After the case came to light, the Department of Health said it would reexamine past incidents of suspected neglect and abuse of disabled clients, including three in which the client died.
The department also started to conduct in-person wellness checks on the more than 6,600 people receiving services from one of its five developmental disabilities programs. The first weekend of site visits of 1,013 people with developmental or intellectual disabilities living in 24-hour residential facilities turned up an additional eight cases of suspected abuse, neglect and exploitation.
Jodi McGinnis Porter, a department spokeswoman, wrote in an email the department shared the legislators' concerns.
"It’s exactly why we initiated our own comprehensive internal review of the system and processes to improve quality management of provider agencies, Medicaid oversight, and monitoring of services for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities who are supported by our Developmental Disabilities Waiver programs," she wrote.
McGinnis Porter wrote the department has contracted with a third party, German Burnette & Associates, an Albuquerque-based law firm, in partnership with Accenture, which specializes in Medicaid issues, to conduct a thorough investigation of its processes and recommend improvements.
"DOH welcomes and will fully cooperate with the Office of the Inspector General at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services should they choose to investigate as well," she wrote. "Put simply, we want to use every resource available to ensure that disabled clients in DD Waiver programs are well cared for and that every allegation of abuse, neglect, and Medicaid fraud is fully investigated."
The GOP leaders' letter to the Office of the Inspector General cited The New Mexican's reporting on the suspected neglect and abuse of disabled clients.
"While our Governor has announced an internal departmental investigation into these cases, we believe the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services should conduct an expedited parallel investigation to see if any federal dollars were misused and whether these Medicaid waiver programs or relevant service providers violated federally mandated standards of care related to the waiver," their letter states.
Lane, Nibert and Armstrong wrote the state has a "rather dismal record of protecting vulnerable populations" under the care of its agencies and who received needed services through state-administered programs.
"These recently discovered cases of alleged abuse, neglect and exploitation create a new round of questions and concerns," their letter states. "First of which is whether New Mexico state agencies having jurisdiction in overseeing Medicaid waiver programs are capable of ensuring these developmentally disabled individuals are receiving the protection and care they most desperately need."