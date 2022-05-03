In a sign the GOP considers New Mexico’s gubernatorial race up for grabs, the Republican Governors Association is launching another television ad critical of incumbent Democrat Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.
RGA New Mexico 2022 PAC, an affiliate of the Republican governors group, will unveil a six-figure ad buy Wednesday that slams Lujan Grisham and President Joe Biden on border security.
The one-minute ad comes nearly three months after an entity with ties to the governors group unleashed a 30-second ad that portrayed Lujan Grisham as soft on crime.
The new ad, which will again run in the Albuquerque media market, asserts that “open-border policies from Joe Biden and Washington liberals are devastating” communities and the situation is only getting worse.
“Border state leaders like Arizona Governor [Doug] Ducey and Texas Governor [Greg] Abbott have tackled this catastrophe head-on: Increasing patrols, fighting off the cartels and sending in the national guard,” the narrator states.
Ducey and Abbott are Republicans.
“That’s what’s so disappointing about the lack of leadership from New Mexico Gov. Lujan Grisham,” the narrator continues. “Instead of sending reinforcements to stop this humanitarian crisis, Lujan Grisham actually pulled National Guard troops away from the border.”
The ad ends with the narrator stating New Mexico needs a governor “who will protect our communities and defend the border.”
Border security has been a recurring theme among the five Republicans seeking the party’s nomination for governor in the June primary election.