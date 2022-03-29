The race for the Republican nomination for governor is heating up with several candidates accusing one of the front-runners — former longtime TV weatherman Mark Ronchetti — of being a no-show at candidate forums.
They say Ronchetti’s absence makes it difficult for voters to compare and contrast their choices before the June primary.
“It kind of reminds me of [President Joe] Biden when he hid out in his basement, and he thought he was better off dodging answers to questions,” said Rep. Rebecca Dow, R-Truth or Consequences, repeating a claim about the president that has been refuted by fact checkers.
Jay Block, a Sandoval County commissioner and retired Air Force officer, said some voters have questioned whether Ronchetti is afraid to get on the stage with his rivals.
“I’ve answered every question that’s been put toward me from the people at these forums, and I’ll continue to go to them because they’re important, but you’d have to ask Mr. Ronchetti if he’s afraid of something or not,” he said. “I just don’t know.”
Ronchetti “obviously has a different strategy,” said Greg Zanetti, an investment adviser.
“I don’t understand why he wouldn’t want to spend more time in front of the voters and do it on a face-to-face basis,” he said.
But that’s exactly what Ronchetti has been doing, said Enrique Knell, Ronchetti’s campaign spokesman.
“Mark is criss-crossing the state meeting with voters,” he wrote in an email. “Their concerns are his top priority, not the complaints of primary opponents seeking legitimacy.”
Knell said Ronchetti has accepted invitations to multiple forums and debates, including the only televised debate, which is set to air in May. Ronchetti also is scheduled to participate in an upcoming debate hosted by the Santa Fe Federated Republican Women’s group, as well as a small business forum in Albuquerque, Knell wrote.
“Mark has over 4,000 contributions from New Mexicans and received over 7,500 signatures from registered Republicans to earn his spot on the ballot — that’s well over three times more than his closest competitor,” Knell wrote. “It’s no surprise [the other gubernatorial contenders are] resorting to silly gimmicks trying to garner any attention they can.”
Ethel Maharg, a former mayor of the village of Cuba who now serves as the executive director of the Albuquerque-based Right to Life Committee of New Mexico, said voters will decide whether attendance at candidate forums are important.
“This is what I tell everybody because I’ve been asked about him and everything else: I only have time to run one campaign, not five,” she said. “I could [express my opinion about Ronchetti not attending most of the candidate forums], but that’s not how I roll.”
The next candidate forum is Saturday, but only three candidates — Block, Maharg and Zanetti — are scheduled to attend. The forum, hosted by the Albuquerque Right to Life chapter, was rescheduled after one of the organizers had a death in the family. Both Dow and Ronchetti planned to attend the original forum before it was rescheduled.
Dow said she will be attending “a thank-you party” put on by community members in Silver City for her years of service in the Legislature, an event that has been in the works for some time.
“The only [forums] I’ve missed are ones that have had very short notice and I was already committed to other events,” said Dow, who launched her first statewide television campaign advertisement Tuesday.
In the ad, Dow vows to “fight radical socialists, defend our constitutional rights and finish [former] President [Donald] Trump’s wall” at the U.S.-Mexico border. The ad includes video of Ronchetti at which point the voiceover starts talking about “TV blowhards.”
