The GOP isn't wasting any time going after MLG.
A day after Tuesday's primary election, a group affiliated with the Republican Governors Association dropped a six-figure ad buy portraying incumbent Democrat Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham as a high-and-mighty politician who uses taxpayer dollars "like her personal piggybank."
The 30-second TV ad, which will run through the Fourth of July, is the first sign of the huge sums of money expected to pour into the governor's race before the general election in November.
It also reflects the GOP's belief that Mark Ronchetti, a former TV weatherman who handily won the Republican nomination for governor, is a viable candidate who could prevent Lujan Grisham from winning a second term.
"Governor Lujan Grisham’s failures in the governor's office are being felt across the state," Dave Rexrode, executive director of Get Families Back to Work, the group that paid for the ad, said in a statement.
"Her decision to put her personal agenda ahead of actually fixing problems related to record inflation, skyrocketing crime, and a crisis at the southern border are hurting hard working families, making it difficult for them make ends meet and keep their communities safe," he said.
The ad begins by highlighting rising prices for gas, food and housing.
"People are struggling, trying to stretch every dollar — everyone except Governor Lujan Grisham, who uses your tax dollars like her personal piggybank," the narrator says.
"When she shut down New Mexico, putting thousands out of work, she gave her staff pay raises. Bought expensive steaks and alcohol for her friends. Even hosted a lavish party for national Democrat donors at the Governor’s mansion," the narrator continues as headlines about the governor's spending flash across the screen.
"Tell Governor Lujan Grisham to put New Mexico families first," the narrator concludes as the ad closes with video of Lujan Grisham and the main number to the Governor's Office.
Kendall Witmer, a spokeswoman for Lujan Grisham's reelection campaign, characterized the ad as highly misleading.
"Mark Ronchetti's D.C.-based, dark-money group is trying to distract from Governor Lujan Grisham's leadership during COVID-19, during which she saved thousands of lives and protected New Mexico's economy," Witmer said in a statement.
"Governor Lujan Grisham knows New Mexicans are facing inflation and rising prices, which is why she cut taxes for every New Mexican and delivered direct economic relief to every New Mexico taxpayer," she added, referring to legislation passed by the Legislature and signed by the governor.
"Under Governor Lujan Grisham, New Mexico's economy ranked in the top 10 states in the country for job growth — a testament to her pro-growth and regulation cutting record," Witmer said. "These statements [in the ad] are not only divorced from the reality of the governor's record of accomplishment, but they are also a sad sign of Mark Ronchetti's desperate attempt to repeatedly lie his way into office."