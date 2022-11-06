As abortion bans in neighboring states have sent more women seeking care to clinics in New Mexico — a state with some of the least restrictive laws in the nation but only a few facilities providing surgical abortions — organizations have stepped in to offer an alternative option.

Most recently, Wisp, a reproductive telehealth company, and Juniper Midwifery, a New York-based clinic run by two midwives, have opened up shop in the state, offering so-called abortion pills by mail.

“New Mexico, for now, is a state that is friendly toward abortion and is a little bit of an island in the region,” said certified nurse midwife Marisa Poverman of Juniper Midwifery.

