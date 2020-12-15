The Deb Haaland-to-Interior rumors may be much more than watercooler talk.
Two news agencies — Reuters and Bloomberg — are reporting Haaland, the congresswoman from New Mexico's 1st District, is the likely selection of President-elect Joe Biden to head the Department of the Interior.
Reuters reported three informed sources said Haaland has emerged as the top choice. A report by Bloomberg said Haaland was Biden's choice, though it has been delayed by U.S. House leaders' concern about Democrats' slim majority in Congress and what a Haaland departure might mean on that front.
Haaland in November said she was interested in the position. If she were selected and confirmed, Haaland would be the first Native American to have a spot in the nation's Cabinet. The significance of such a move is not lost on many Native activists, who note Interior's checkered history — and day-to-day role — with Indigenous people.
Speculation about Haaland for the Interior Department post has churned for several weeks, though her top competition for the job has come from New Mexico: Both of the state's U.S. senators, Tom Udall of Santa Fe and Martin Heinrich of Albuquerque, have appeared to be in the running, as has Michael Connor, a former deputy interior secretary with ties to Taos Pueblo.
Last week, the Hill reported a collection of Indigenous and progressive organizations had called on Udall to step aside from consideration and throw his support to Haaland, the vice chairwoman of the House National Resources Committee and a member of Biden's Climate Engagement Advisory Council.
Haaland's 1st Congressional District encompasses most of metropolitan Albuquerque. She easily won reelection in November with 58 percent of the vote and, a potential Cabinet nomination aside, is set to begin her second term in January. The 60-year-old is a member of Laguna Pueblo and was one of the first Native women to be elected to the House.
As Haaland's name has been bandied about, she has received strong support from a variety of environmental and tribal groups pushing for her to get the nomination. Fifty Democratic leaders recently signed a letter asking Biden to select her, including Rep. Raúl Grijalva of Arizona, chairman of the House Natural Resources Committee.
The president-elect is expected to name Jennifer Granholm, the former governor of Michigan, to head the Department of Energy, which oversees New Mexico's nuclear laboratories. He also is expected to select former Environmental Protection Agency chief Gina McCarthy to head a new White House office of domestic climate policy.
Democrats in Washington, fearful of the slim margins they hold in the U.S. House, have fretted about anything that could endanger their hold on that chamber and reportedly are balking at losing Haaland there.
But Haaland's potential departure would make for fascinating political intrigue in New Mexico, in large part because a variety of Democrats likely would eye the 1st District seat with zeal. The district has leaned to Democrats for much of the past decade, and Haaland breezed past Republican Michelle Garcia Holmes in November.
The Department of the Interior has a wide reach, particularly in the West. It regulates activities on federal lands, plus oil and gas extraction, grazing, logging and parks maintenance. It employs more than 70,000 people across the country.
