Sportsmen

Elk in the Valles Caldera National Preserve.

 Dan Williams/New Mexico Department of Game and Fish

A new report says the state’s current system of granting elk hunting licenses favors the wealthy and out-of-state residents over

New Mexicans.

Using a year’s worth of data from the state Game and Fish Department, the report compiled by two state wildlife groups says more than 35 percent of the 36,162 licenses issued in 2021 went to out-of-state hunters.

