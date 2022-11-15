As one of the largest employers in New Mexico, state government has to provide a lot of office space.

But walk into, say, the Harold L. Runnels Building on St. Francis Drive — the largest state-owned office building in Santa Fe — and several floors are unoccupied.

At least that was the case when program evaluators with the Legislative Finance Committee conducted a site visit in August as part of a review that found the state is underutilizing building space and overestimating office needs for employees, costing taxpayers up to $18 million annually.

