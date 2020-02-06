The consortium of nonprofits that operates Los Alamos National Laboratory struggled with safety, security and waste-management problems during the first year of its contract, including the release of highly flammable cesium that required a multimillion-dollar cleanup, said an annual federal report card.
Although Triad National Security LLC received high marks in research, technology and fulfilling the nuclear mission, it showed serious deficiencies in oversight of subcontractors, waste management, construction safety and control of materials, according to the report by the National Nuclear Security Administration, which was made public Thursday.
“Overall, Triad experienced numerous repeat issues, impacting progress towards becoming a learning organization,” the report said.
Lab Director Thom Mason said the report card is what he expected for Triad’s first year of tackling ongoing internal challenges, some of which were inherited from the previous contractor.
“By and large, the score is consistent with where we believe we are — the areas that things are going well and also the areas we need to do some work,” Mason said.
An anti-nuclear watchdog group called the report card "alarming."
"The federal evaluation points to Triad's repeated breakdowns in oversight and safety issues while declaring that the contractor's so-called accomplishments only slightly outweighed these chronic issues," Jay Coghlan, executive director of Nuclear Watch New Mexico, said in a statement. "A rating of 'good' is simply not good enough as the lab aggressively expands the production of radioactive plutonium bomb cores for the new nuclear arms race."
