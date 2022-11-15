Lawmakers got an earful of continued bad news about New Mexico students' low math proficiency rates and some ideas for making improvements Tuesday during a meeting of the influential Legislative Education Study Committee.

Approaches for improvement likely will cost significant money to implement — including one plan that would increase math-focused instructional hours for all the state's students to the tune of at least $202 million, according to one suggestion offered by analysts in a report to the committee.

More research needs to be done to find out why some school districts, such as the Gadsden Independent School District in far Southern New Mexico, are somehow beating the odds when it comes to improving math scores among students, analysts said. 

General Assignment Reporter

Robert Nott has covered education and youth issues for the Santa Fe New Mexican. He is assigned to The New Mexican's city desk where he covers a general assignment beat.

