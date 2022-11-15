Daniela Gonzalez and Josh Tario work on linear equation problem solving in April as they prepare for a test in a developmental algebra class at Santa Fe Community College. A report presented to the state's Legislative Education Study Committee on Tuesday says a quarter of the state's students are proficient in math.
Annette Lewis works with other students in April to solve math equations to prepare for an upcoming test in a developmental algebra class at the SFCC. The new report shows math scores drop for New Mexico students in the sixth and seventh grades and continue on a downward trajectory.
Daniela Gonzalez and her classmate work out a math equation in April as the class preps for their upcoming test in developmental algebra class at the SFCC. A report presented to a state education committee said the math proficiency rate for white students is 41 percent; Hispanic students 20 percent; Black students 19 percent; Native American students 12 percent.
Lawmakers got an earful of continued bad news about New Mexico students' low math proficiency rates and some ideas for making improvements Tuesday during a meeting of the influential Legislative Education Study Committee.
Approaches for improvement likely will cost significant money to implement — including one plan that would increase math-focused instructional hours for all the state's students to the tune of at least $202 million, according to one suggestion offered by analysts in a report to the committee.
More research needs to be done to find out why some school districts, such as the Gadsden Independent School District in far Southern New Mexico, are somehow beating the odds when it comes to improving math scores among students, analysts said.
Data showing just a quarter of the state's students are proficient in math is not new — districts throughout the state, including Santa Fe, have struggled with the subject for years. In September, the state Public Education Department reported math proficiency among students in the Santa Fe school district is 24 percent — just below the state average.
"Math proficiency rates in New Mexico have always been low," the report says, noting since New Mexico switched its math assessments during the coronavirus pandemic it remains impossible to compare results from before the pandemic to today.
The analysts pointed to grade-by-grade data showing math proficiency scores begin to drop for students at the sixth- or seventh-grade level and continue on a downward trajectory, more or less, for several years.
Committee analyst Tim Bedeaux said when the state's students "hit the sixth grade, something happens ... that's not to say this is the way it has to be. If we can reverse this trend, we can see student trajectories improve."
A breakdown of race and ethnicity subgroups showed Asian students doing better than their student peers, with 57 percent proficient in math.
Other subgroups are faring nowhere near as well. The math proficiency rate for white students is 41 percent; Hispanic students 20 percent; Black students 19 percent; Native American students 12 percent.
Other data was equally troubling: By the third grade, just 23 percent of New Mexico's students are demonstrating proficiency in math. That should tell educators, lawmakers and others that we're already doing something wrong at that point, said Rep. Susan Herrera, D-Embudo.
"That speaks to what is happening in preschool and the first two or three grades," she said. "When they take their first test, they're really very far behind."
She said efforts to improve the situation require "putting money behind these programs."
The report offered some ideas for allocating money besides the $202 million investment in extra class hours. It also proposes committing another $53.2 million to increase the state's funding formula for at-risk students; $25 million for summer enrichment, tutoring and out-of-school learning; $15 million for a teacher residency pilot program and $13 million for tribal and rural community extended learning initiatives.
Gadsden, located near El Paso, for years has been seen as a star among the state's 89 school districts. Sen. Mimi Stewart, D-Albuquerque, said one reason its students are doing better than many in the state is because Gadsden has embraced extended learning time programs — an initiative school districts can choose to pursue or reject.
The analysts suggested a number of other ideas, including ensuring teachers have high quality instructional materials, strong educator development training and working with others — including parents, lawmakers and school administrators — to create a "coordinated vision and alignment" for math.
A Public Education Department "Math is Me" initiative offers professional development opportunities for teachers, administrators and instructional coaches, the LESC analysts said.
Since June, more than 200 people have taken part in the program, which helps fourth- and fifth-grade teachers develop skills to support students with early numeracy and algebraic thinking skills. It also aids sixth- through ninth-grade teachers develop teaching skills about ratios, proportions and expressions in algebra.
LESC analyst Marit Andrews said the state also has to do away with this bromide — "I'm not a math person" — as a method of rationalizing deficiencies in the subject.
"We don't accept that people can't read because they're not a 'reading' person," she said.
Rep. Andrés Romero, D-Albuquerque — who teaches history — said he'd like to learn more ways to incorporate math problems and ideas into his classroom curriculum to help students see how math skills can pay off in other areas.
The report, he said "does a really good job of laying out the problem that we have and, in broad strokes, provide a direction we can go in the (2023 legislative) session. It's the first step in a very long journey."