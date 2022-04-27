Enrollment at New Mexico’s universities and colleges dropped 27 percent from 2010 to 2020, threatening the state’s ability to fill critical positions in the workforce.
The decline in enrollment mirrors a countrywide trend but is more than double the 11 percent decrease nationally.
“Some of the institutions have done a much better job over the past decade at on-time degree completion, like [the University of New Mexico] and New Mexico State [University], and have dramatically increased the number of students graduating on time,” Charles Sallee, deputy director of the Legislative Finance Committee, told lawmakers Wednesday.
“But you’re not getting enough [students to begin with], and you’re feeling it all throughout the economy, whether it’s finding enough teachers, social workers, nurses, business entrepreneurs, meeting the needs of the private sector — so, that’s a big issue,” he said.
News of the steep drop in enrollment comes as New Mexico is expanding opportunities for its residents to pursue higher education by offering taxpayer-funded tuition at in-state universities and colleges.
“How that will translate in terms of enrollment and completion remains to be seen,” Sallee told lawmakers. “But we’ve definitely shifted the amount of money that’s going toward paying for performance to focusing on affordability.”
When the state first implemented the Legislative Lottery Scholarship in the late 1990s, enrollment, particularly at research universities, spiked, and New Mexico became a national leader over the next decade in college-going rates, or high school students enrolling in college after graduating.
But many students dropped out, raising concerns New Mexico will see a repeat with its latest scholarship effort.
Stephanie Montoya, a spokeswoman for the Higher Education Department, wrote in an email the state is confident tuition-free college, combined with strategic enrollment efforts and increasing support for students, will not only improve enrollment but also help New Mexicans and the economy prosper long term.
“Governor [Michelle] Lujan Grisham has made unprecedented investments in higher education and made tuition-free college a reality through the Opportunity Scholarship and by restoring the Lottery Scholarship to cover 100 percent of tuition for the first time in six years,” she wrote.
Montoya agreed higher education enrollment has implications for the state’s workforce.
“That’s exactly why Gov. Lujan Grisham’s administration has made sweeping investments in building a skilled workforce,” she wrote. “That is also why our agency is asking every public college and university in New Mexico to submit a strategic enrollment management plan by June 15 outlining detailed plans to address recruitment, enrollment, retention, and completion.”
Disbursement of 1 percent of new state funding appropriated to higher education institutions is contingent upon each institution’s plan being approved by the Higher Education Department, Montoya wrote.
Factors affecting enrollment declines in New Mexico include declining population, an aging population, lower median household income compared to the national average and the challenge of affording higher education, Montoya wrote.
“It is important to note that our student population differs from that of other states in that they tend to be older (26 on average) and are more likely to attend part-time. For these reasons, it is critical that we continue to put in place supports like the Opportunity Scholarship that serve the unique needs of New Mexico students,” she wrote.
The enrollment decline is among myriad findings in an information-packed quarterly report card on state agencies’ performance on “key measures and targets” critical to their operations.
“For the second quarter of [fiscal year] 2022, few agencies showed improvements in performance or efficiency, and even fewer have quality action plans to improve outcomes,” the report states.