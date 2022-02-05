Timeline for wireless radiation oversight

1980s to 1996: The Environmental Protection Agency measures levels of wireless radiation in the U.S. and is tasked with developing safety limits. The agency issues findings in a 1984 report on biological effects and a 1986 report on environmental exposure levels.

1995: The EPA meets with the Federal Communications Commission and presents its plan to develop safety limits for the potentially harmful electromagnetic fields that wireless technologies produce.

1996: The EPA's research on EMFs is defunded. The agency closes is project measuring EMF levels in U.S. cities.The FCC adopts wireless radiation rules and safety limits proposed by industry-connected groups.

1999: The Food and Drug Administration asks the National Toxicology Program to study cellphone radiation because of the lack of safety data on the health effects from long-term exposure.

2008: The National Research Council issues a report called “The Identification of Research Needs Relating to Potential Biological or Adverse Health Effects of Wireless Communications Devices.” Congress holds a hearing on the health effects of cellphone use.

2009: The U.S. Senate holds hearings on the health effects of cellphones' wireless radiation.

2012: A Government Accountability Office report recommends cellphone test procedures be reassessed to ensure they reflect real world use and are based on the latest science.

2013: The FCC opens an official inquiry asking if wireless radiation limits should be updated.Thousands of pages of scientific evidence are submitted to the FCC for its inquiry.

2019: The FCC issues a decision not to update the 1996 standards.

2020: The Environmental Health Trust files a petition against the FCC arguing the 2019 decision was not based on an adequate review of the data submitted.

2021: The U.S Court of Appeals in Washington, D.C., rules the FCC must review its 1996 guidelines and justify why they shouldn't be updated.

Source: Environmental Health Trust