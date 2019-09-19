As the Santa Fe Police Department continues to grapple with a shortage of officers and increased calls for service in a city where the population grew nearly 23 percent over the last decade, a new report says recruitment efforts are running on fumes.
The lone recruiting officer is so busy conducting background checks of potential new hires the officer has little time to recruit for a department with 31 vacancies among sworn personnel and competition from better-paying police jobs in Albuquerque, says a nonprofit research group, the National Police Foundation.
“Due to lack of qualified recruits, a limited recruiting strategy, and competition from outside agencies, the Santa Fe Police Department is having immense difficulty filling open positions within the department,” says the foundation’s report, released Thursday by the Mayor’s Office. “At present, the SFPD recruitment program is operating at an extremely limited capacity.”
The estimated $60,000 report concluded that the recruiting officer’s various other duties allow limited time for conducting essential activities “such as community outreach, attending hiring events, and developing a more robust recruitment plan,” the report’s authors wrote. “To add to this predicament, the current recruiting officer is retiring soon and personnel … had no knowledge of a succession plan.”
For each new hire, the department spends more than 1 1/2 years preparing them and more than $120,000, including costs of a take-home vehicle, academy training and salary while training — all without any financial consequences should the recruit decide to quit and join another law enforcement agency.
In 2018, of 145 candidates to join the Santa Fe Police Department, after written, oral and physical agility tests and background checks, only 15 were hired.
The 34-page report offers nearly two dozen recommendations, ranging from developing a comprehensive marketing strategy to assigning one, possibly two, of the department’s “best and most enthusiastic officers” to serve as the agency’s recruiters. The study also suggests hiring a civilian employee to conduct background checks or assigning the task to other certified background investigators who work for the department.
“The [National Police Foundation] team emphasizes that there is no short-term solution to recruiting and retention challenges and encourages the formulation of a long-term, committed strategy to include community outreach, marketing, creating a recruiting unit, identifying and utilizing agency mentors, modifying the selection and on-boarding process, and implementing a signing bonus,” the report states.
The “paramount concern” among top brass is recruitment and retention, the report states.
“They believe the issue is rooted in pay — particularly due to pay increases in Albuquerque,” which offers a starting salary of $29 an hour, or about $9 more per hour than Santa Fe, though the starting salary for “lateral transfer” officers is now $22 an hour under a new collective bargaining agreement.
Though it was called a staffing-needs assessment, the report makes no recommendation on the size of the force.
The foundation instead recommended a more comprehensive and quantitative workload assessment and staffing study, saying the scope of its recent study was more “qualitative in design” and meant to gather insights and perspectives.
“Once a plan is implemented to address current challenges, SFPD should conduct a comprehensive workload assessment that is more quantitative to determine if the organizational structure is appropriate and if staffing is deployed most efficiently to achieve goals, reduce crime, and better serve the citizens of and visitors to Santa Fe,” the report states.
The report did note a 2011 University of New Mexico Bureau of Business and Economic Research analysis that concluded, based on the city’s growth as a result of a series of annexations, that the department increase to 192 sworn officers. But the additional officers never materialized. The department currently is budgeted for 173 sworn officers.
“Therefore after annexation, SFPD has essentially the same number of authorized officers with a higher population and more area to cover,” the report states.
The report was months in the making. The city asked the foundation at the beginning of the year to assess “pressing personnel and staffing needs” and recommend how the department could improve recruitment and retention.
“Throughout my administration, we have completed a series of assessments and eight audits across the city, as we continue to demonstrate our willingness to improve performance,” Mayor Alan Webber said in a statement Thursday. “Our collaboration with the Police Foundation to assess our strengths and weaknesses, and to leverage their experience working with other municipalities, allows us to build on the work we have through the signing payments, retention pay, and pay increases.”
The New Mexican filed a public records request earlier this month for “all communication” between and among the mayor, police Chief Andrew Padilla and officials with the National Police Foundation. Though documents released by the city referenced the report, the city refused to provide the document under the public records request, saying Thursday was the official release date. Webber and Padilla have scheduled a press briefing at 1:30 p.m. Friday to discuss the report.
“We already have an amazing community that supports our department,” Padilla said in a statement Thursday. “The city will continue to offer great benefits and competitive pay, all things we hope will help our recruiting efforts.”
Officers on the force said the city’s relatively high cost of living, shortage of family activities and housing options, and better schools elsewhere affect the police department’s ability to recruit, the report says.
“Personnel who live in Albuquerque, Rio Rancho, and other cities report they purchased nice homes at reasonable prices and have a lifestyle that is affordable and family-friendly,” the report states. “Considering that SFPD does not pay as much as other nearby police departments, it makes it difficult to entice recruits or lateral transfers to work in a city they are not likely able to afford to live in, lengthening their commuting time.”
The report highlighted numerous positives about the police department, including “a reputation for being a progressive department that selects excellent recruits and provides regular, high-standard training and top-notch equipment to its rank-and-file personnel.” The report noted that officers who had work offers elsewhere chose Santa Fe “because they appreciated the ability to work for a smaller agency where everyone knows each other and where they don’t feel like a number.”
But the report was more critical than the city portrayed in its news release.
The report uncovered numerous deficiencies, including a perception among the rank and file of favoritism in promotions, lack of respect and recognition, and poor communication. The department’s crime analysis capabilities are also “severely underutilized,” the report states.
Further complicating the study’s recommendations were the abrupt retirements in August of the deputy chief of administration, Robert Vasquez, who oversaw training, recruitment and records, and the department’s only full-time crime analyst, who left to go to a different agency in another part of the state. The department has not yet named replacements for either.
“Repeated themes of concern heard from SFPD patrol personnel throughout [the National Police Foundation] team assessment interviews included: manpower shortages, pay, and benefits,” the report states. “Priority issues repeated by all interviewed were manpower shortages and the inability to practice proactive or community policing because of call volume.”
Retirements, dismissals and resignations at the department are all major concerns, the report said, though the problem exists nationwide.
“Eight officers are eligible to retire in the next year,” the report noted. “Several officers, supervisors and management-level staff have said they are waiting to see if changes will be made but will leave if the pay is not significantly increased in the near future.”
In the past 18 months, the Santa Fe Police Department lost 13 officers to the higher-paying Albuquerque Police Department.
An unnamed officer interviewed for the study “explained that with his level of experience, he can go to the Albuquerque Police Department, which is closer to home and family, receive 100 hours of vacation and 40 hours of sick leave, keep his seniority, have better benefits, and take home almost $1,500 more each paycheck,” the report said.
“He loves SFPD and does not want to leave but will not have a choice unless the department and the city take the problem seriously and makes substantial adjustments,” the report said. “Many officers echoed this sentiment.”
