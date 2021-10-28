A report released Thursday by the Legislative Finance Committee asserts state agencies are overusing 40 “broad types” of exemptions to the procurement code.
A contract between the New Mexico Behavioral Health Collaborative, which includes multiple state agencies, and the Santa Fe-based firm Falling Colors was highlighted as an example.
Among purchases made under code exemptions are procurements to create a network of health care providers or jointly operate a common health care service, which the report states “may be outdated and allow for hundreds of millions of dollars in noncompetitive purchases to occur.”
The initial three-year, $160.7 million contract with Falling Colors was signed in August 2017.
Under that contract, the company was poised to receive $15.5 million in indirect costs.
“In essence, Falling Colors was contracted to enter into separate agreements with third-party providers and vendors to deliver and oversee the state’s behavioral health services and develop and maintain some state agency IT systems related to the collaborative’s work,” the report states.
Since the contract was inked, it has been amended 27 times and ballooned to nearly $493 million. It has also been extended to June 2022.
Under the most recent contract amendment, Falling Colors is now authorized to receive up to $135.9 million in indirect costs over five years, according to the report.
“The total cost of the contract has grown over 200 percent, and Falling Color’s share of those contract costs has grown almost 800 percent,” the report states.
