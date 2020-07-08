Though the number of crimes reported to Santa Fe police fell in 2019 by about 6.5 percent from the previous year, the department's annual report shows there also was an increase in homicides and commercial and residential burglaries.
The report, released earlier this year by the Santa Fe Police Department, revealed a mixed bag on the crime front — including a slight decrease in violent crimes overall, plus significantly fewer child rape cases and aggravated assaults and batteries. But that good news was countered by a rise in burglaries, breaking-and-entering cases and homicide.
The report took note of concerns about property crime and its ability to affect other cases.
"Property crime cases have been increasing with a trend showing that these cases are tied into violent crimes and narcotic crimes," the report states. "Due to this increase, specifically in gun violence, the Property Crimes Unit will focus on designating one detective to focus specifically on analyzing and coordinating target specific operational plans in attempt to combat both the violent and property offenses."
Commercial burglaries in the city in 2019 increased by 4 percent from the year before, with residential burglaries up by about 11 percent, according to the report, which also noted increases in both commercial (10.8 percent) and residential (28 percent) breaking-and-entering cases.
Some of the biggest drops in crime came in child rape cases, which fell from 26 in 2018 to eight in 2019. Adult rape cases also were lower, falling from 37 in 2018 to 29 last year.
However, Santa Fe experienced more homicides — eight — in 2019 compared to five the previous year.
In all, the city's police officers handled 4,994 cases in 2019 compared to 5,343 the previous year.
Simple batteries and assaults, considered misdemeanor crimes, fell by nearly 5 percent. Aggravated assaults and batteries, which are felonies, fell by just over 22 percent.
Officers issued 985 fewer DWI citations in 2019, though the report noted there were also 35 fewer saturation patrols compared to the previous year.
