The Regional Coalition of LANL Communities failed to properly account for or follow the terms of a federal grant, according to a new report by the Department of Energy’s Office of Inspector General, which recommends the department seek “appropriate reimbursement” of up to $300,000 from the embattled organization.
The report, which was unable to determine whether federal funds were misspent, also cast blame on the department, saying it did not provide effective oversight of the coalition’s spending and activities.
According to the report, the government-funded coalition “comingled department funds with funds received from other sources and subsequently engaged in [lobbying] activities prohibited by the U.S. Code and the terms of the grant agreement.
“Due to the comingling of funds,” the report continued, “RCLC could not demonstrate how department funds were used, and we were unable to determine the extent to which RCLC spent department funds on allowable activities. As a result of those issues, we are questioning $300,000 in Department of Energy grant funds provided to RCLC, for which the department should seek appropriate reimbursement.”
The federal grant, awarded in September 2015, was structured to provide the coalition five annual disbursements of $100,000 each. The coalition received $300,000 between 2015 and 2018, but the grant funds ceased after a watchdog group uncovered questionable spending that included alcohol and Major League Baseball tickets.
The grant makes up about half of the coalition’s annual budget. The other half comes from the nine cities, towns, counties and pueblos that make up the coalition — a public organization that describes itself as a conduit for Northern New Mexico communities to have a say in government decision-making concerning regional economic development and nuclear cleanup at Los Alamos National Laboratory.