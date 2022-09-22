A little over a year ago, a legislative report painted a condemnatory portrait of seven residential health care facilities overseen by the New Mexico Department of Health — including the New Mexico State Veterans’ Home.

On Thursday, lawmakers on the Legislative Finance Committee got an updated report that said, in many cases, things have only gotten worse — particularly at that veterans’ home, where, the report says, “quality of patient care and oversight … is of particular concern.”

Examples of deficiencies the report cited at that facility include a situation where a resident was given insulin when he left the facility but was not provided with a glucose meter to check his blood sugar levels, which “likely” contributed to that patient going to the hospital for diabetic complications.

General Assignment Reporter

Robert Nott has covered education and youth issues for the Santa Fe New Mexican. He is assigned to The New Mexican's city desk where he covers a general assignment beat.

