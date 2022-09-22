Steve Cox, risk management and safety director at the New Mexico State Veterans’ Home, and Kathy Kunkel look down at the pool at the annex building at the New Mexico State Veterans Home that was built in 2017 but never worked due to failed water pumping system. A new report says, ‘quality of patient care and oversight … is of particular concern’ at the facility.
Veteran Robert Blair speaks in June about living in the 1930s-era New Mexico State Veterans’ Home in Truth or Consequences. For years, lawmakers, veteran advocates and others have said the site is no longer sufficient to care for those who served their nation in times of need.
Kathy Kunkel, the former secretary of the state Department of Health who now serves as director of special projects for Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, looks in June at an outdated bedroom formerly used at the New Mexico State Veterans’ Home in Truth or Consequences.
A little over a year ago, a legislative report painted a condemnatory portrait of seven residential health care facilities overseen by the New Mexico Department of Health — including the New Mexico State Veterans’ Home.
On Thursday, lawmakers on the Legislative Finance Committee got an updated report that said, in many cases, things have only gotten worse — particularly at that veterans’ home, where, the report says, “quality of patient care and oversight … is of particular concern.”
Examples of deficiencies the report cited at that facility include a situation where a resident was given insulin when he left the facility but was not provided with a glucose meter to check his blood sugar levels, which “likely” contributed to that patient going to the hospital for diabetic complications.
The report also cited lapses in infection-control measures, such as staff not wearing face masks in patient care wards, that “placed residents in immediate jeopardy.”
And, the report said, a resident found unresponsive and on the floor who died in the veterans’ hospital at the facility had a record of eight previous falls. Despite this, he had no new interventions to prevent him from falling again.
Leadership turnover — including five administrators in seven years — increases in staff vacancy rates and other issues have led to the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services citing the veterans’ home for 31 deficiencies in 2022 alone, the Legislative Finance Committee report says.
This, the report says, could lead to a loss of federal funding for that home.
Lawmakers on the committee were not happy with the news, and many did not pull punches with the Department of Health officials present, Rep. Patti Lundstrom, D-Gallup, chairwoman of the committee, repeatedly saying she was “appalled” at the findings and demanding action be taken to remedy the situation.
Sen. Mimi Stewart, D-Albuquerque, called the situation “an outrage” and said it’s “frustrating the home remains in the state it still is in 2022.”
Others, including Rep. Harry Garcia, D-Gallup — a U.S. Marine veteran — said state leaders have known about problems at the home for years and they should have been resolved by now. Garcia said the lack of attention to care is a sign of disrespect to men and women who have served their country.
David Scrase, cabinet secretary of the state Health and Human Services Department, said after Thursday’s hearing his agency “accepted” the findings of the report. He said he agreed with Lundstrom’s sense of urgency in ensuring proper care is being administered at the veteran’s home.
“It’s the nature of these reports to drill in with a spotlight on one facility,” he said, referring to the report’s focus on the veterans’ home.
Scrase said his agency is taking steps to address the problems cited in the report. Among those initiatives, he said, is the scheduling of regular quality meetings, a regular tracking of errors in those facilities and a “root-cause analysis, which is when something happens and you ask why that happened … until you get to the root of things.”
He said the coronavirus pandemic has exacerbated challenges in care facilities in the public and private sectors as they struggle to find and hire qualified health care professionals.
Among the Legislative Finance Committee recommendations for the Department of Health: fill vacant leadership roles at facilities; ramp up marketing and outreach efforts to recruit more patients and staff; and report quarterly to the Legislative Finance Committee and the New Mexico Department of Finance and Administration on projected revenues and expenditures for each facility.
The Department of Health’s written response to the findings, presented during the hearing, said “DOH facilities have been underfunded and under-resourced for decades when compared to the average level of capital and other investments made by most healthcare facilities.”
And, that response says, five of the seven facilities in the report are located in rural New Mexico communities, “which presents barriers to recruitment” of employees.
Scrase said his department is working on providing a better financial and accounting system to project and track expenditures. He said quarterly meetings with Legislative Finance Committee staffers will benefit his agency.
“I think that strategy for that regular oversight will help us,” he said.
The state recently broke ground on a new veterans’ home just a few hundred feet from the current site in Truth or Consequences. Six new buildings are being constructed, each with 12 private rooms with individual bathrooms, as well as a common kitchen and communal room area. Advocates say this setup will seem more like a home to veterans and help cut down on the spread of infectious diseases.
The current veterans’ home is housed in a Depression-era building designed to serve as a children’s hospital, and lawmakers, veteran advocates and others for years have said it’s no longer sufficient to care for those who served their nation in times of need.
During the peak of the coronavirus pandemic, 37 veterans in the home died from the respiratory virus. The director who oversaw the home during that time, Juliet Sullivan, was placed on administrative leave following an investigation into whether the facility was following COVID-safe practices.
While the Legislative Finance Committee report does note some positive progress in addressing the problems at all seven facilities, it includes an ominous warning in the section about the federal report.
The veterans’ home, the legislative report says, has six months to reach compliance with federal standards. If it doesn’t, “the state Medicaid Agency may and the regional Medicaid office must terminate the facility, or the regional office must stop all federal funding to the facility.”