Mario Vasquez, a native of Guatemala who became a U.S. citizen in August, is looking forward to voting in New Mexico for the first time in the November general election.

The longtime construction and maintenance worker is one of thousands of foreign-born state residents who have become citizens in recent years and about 77,000 total naturalized New Mexicans, according to a new report that spotlights the group’s voting power.

“This bloc of potential voters — called New American Voters — is multiracial, multigenerational, geographically diverse and majority female,” said the National Partnership for New Americans and local immigrant advocacy groups in a news release announcing the report.

Popular in the Community