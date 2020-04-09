The rate of methane leaks in the oil-rich Permian Basin exceed three times the national average, according to new monitoring data released by the Environmental Defense Fund.
With nearly 100,000 active oil and gas wells and a lack of rigorous environmental oversight, companies are leaking methane into the atmosphere in southeastern New Mexico and West Texas at a rate of more than 10 times the emissions goals laid out by leading producers, including BP, Chevron, Occidental Petroleum, Shell and Exxon Mobil, the environmental nonprofit said.
In some areas with only 10 wells, researchers found emissions of methane — a powerful greenhouse gas — equivalent to what would be expected of an area with closer to 1,000 wells, said Jon Goldstein, a lobbyist for the Rocky Mountain and Southwest regions of the Environmental Defense Fund.
Overall, researchers estimate oil and gas companies are emitting about 1.4 million tons of annual "wasted gas" — enough to power every home in Houston and Dallas for a year, the Environmental Defense Fund said in its report.
In January, a methane advisory panel assembled by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said the amount of methane released into the atmosphere in the Permian Basin has more than doubled since 2017.
"It’s sort of jaw-dropping how much methane waste and pollution is coming from the Permian," Goldstein said. "Oil and gas producers are not meeting the goals that some of them have laid out, and there is a big problem that needs to be addressed."
The new report comes as a dramatic decline in oil prices — in large part due to a price war between Russia and Saudi Arabia, triggered by the global coronavirus pandemic — has led to a significant drop in production in the Permian Basin.
The data also comes as environmentalists worry about the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's recent announcement it will temporarily suspend routine monitoring of environmental compliance, including federal methane rules.
New Mexico's oil and gas industry group has said methane emissions are trending down overall. But the new report indicates unprecedented levels of methane and carbon dioxide are being released directly into the atmosphere or burned — events known as "venting" and "flaring."
The report said venting and flaring accounts for about 30 percent of total greenhouse gas emissions from oil and gas production in the basin, which spans West Texas and Eastern New Mexico.
Robert McEntyre, a spokesman for the New Mexico Oil and Gas Association, criticized the study and said it is not representative of companies' overall methane emissions.
"New Mexico’s oil and natural gas producers are continuously working to protect our environment and reduce methane emissions, even amid record-breaking production," McEntyre said in a written statement.
"This report is a snapshot in time, isolated from broader long-term trends that show we are making progress in reducing methane emissions," he continued, accusing the Environmental Defense Fund of "weaponizing" data.
Julie King, a spokeswoman for Exxon Mobil, said the company is reviewing the sites identified in the nonprofit's report, adding Exxon Mobile had cut methane emissions by close to 20 percent by the end of 2019.
King said Exxon Mobil has been on board with crafting "comprehensive, enhanced rules to reduce emissions in all phases of production" and "remains on track to meet its corporate-wide commitments to reduce methane emissions by 15 percent and reduce flaring by 25 percent by year-end 2020."
A spokeswoman for Chevron, Veronica Flores-Paniagua, also criticized the report and argued that every reference to the company was "in an area where there were multiple operators."
Flores-Paniagua said the technology the Environmental Defense Fund used to gather its data doesn't "distinguish which operator might be responsible for the emissions source. As a result, the data does not show a single emission source definitively linked to a Chevron site."
To reach the figures outlined in the new report, researchers took samples between October 2019 and March 2020 across a 10,000-square-kilometer area where 40 percent of Permian Basin oil and gas production takes place.
They took air samples using monitors on towers and on the ground, and infrared imaging that can detect methane from aircraft flying over the area. The Environmental Defense Fund plans to update the data on a rolling basis in the hope it will spur companies and regulators to rein in potent methane emissions.
Goldstein said the report underscores the importance of Lujan Grisham's vow to institute methane rules aimed at reducing emissions in the Permian Basin by the end of the year.
“This shows that that can’t happen soon enough,” Goldstein said.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.