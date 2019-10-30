Though women who work for the city of Santa Fe earn slightly more money on average than men, only about a quarter of the city’s workforce is female, according to a new report.
“It’s a number that we can work on to improve, and with the programs that we’re working toward, I think we’re going to see some progression in those areas,” Bernadette Salazar, the city’s human resources director, said Wednesday.
The low percentage of female employees in city government was revealed in an email to city councilors this week after the City Attorney’s Office publicly released a report on gender equity in pay among employees. The move marked a reversal for the city’s legal department, which previously had cited attorney-client privilege in refusing to release the report or even say if one existed.
“Although the city attorney has determined that the city could consider the review confidential as part of an analysis for legal counsel relating to representation of the city, the city has chosen to disclose the review,” interim City Manager Jarel LaPan Hill wrote in the email to city councilors.
Of the estimated 1,400 city employees, 28 percent are female and 72 percent are male, the email states.
“The average hourly rate for women employed by the city is $23.64 and for men the average hourly rate is $23.21,” LaPan Hill wrote. “The city has also changed its composition of women in director-level positions by 50 percent since July 2018” under the administration of Mayor Alan Webber.
The gender equity report, part of a larger job classification and compensation study that cost taxpayers more than $260,000, appeared in the form of a one-page letter and spreadsheet from the contractor, Springsted Inc.
The city deemed the report an unreliable source for decision-making, however, “because it is based on incomplete and, in some cases, inconsistent supporting information,” LaPan Hill wrote in the email.
The city paid for it nonetheless as part of the bigger study.
“Although we may disagree with some of the information that was provided by the consultant, they did fulfill what was written in the contract, and we were glad to see that gender equity did make it into the actual contract, so we have an obligation to pay,” said Salazar, who joined the city after the professional services agreement was inked.
Salazar said the contract failed to outline or define what the gender equity review should entail.
“That wasn’t spelled out in the contract, unfortunately, when it was approved in 2017,” she said.
The service-oriented city government contains several departments with positions that have historically and predominantly been filled by men, including the police and fire departments, utilities, and parks and recreation.
The gender equity review by Springsted identified 50 female employees — out of nearly 400 women on the city’s payroll — who it said appeared to be earning less money than their male counterparts.
“The employees in the positions identified in the … spreadsheet have a current salary which falls either below the salaries of male employees in the same position or of a position assigned to the same pay grade and has been in the position for the same, similar or longer period of time,” Springsted wrote in a letter to City Attorney Erin McSherry.
The city contends the information was inaccurate.
“In relation to at least one classification identified, there are no male employees to compare to a female salary,” according to LaPan Hill’s email. “In some cases, data combined from different time periods makes the analysis of the combined data unreliable.”
LaPan Hill also wrote that Springsted produced the spreadsheet prior to the implementation of pay adjustments stemming from the classification and compensation study, which cost about $1.5 million in the current fiscal year, and before other pay increases went into effect earlier this year.
“Of the 50 women identified on the review by Springsted, 43 received pay increases in June and July of 2019,” the email states. “The average pay increase of these women is 6 percent.”
Six others “resigned, retired, or entered into a retirement contract prior to the pay increases being implemented,” LaPan Hill wrote.
Salazar, who used to be the human resources director for Santa Fe County, said gender equity is not just a one-time project at the city but an ongoing process.
“We look at it as part of our daily operational process, so every time we get a request for an HR action, that’s evaluated, so it’s not just based on one report. It’s every action that we encounter,” she said. “I’m really pleased to let people know that that’s the way I’ve operated since I’ve been employed here.”
Salazar acknowledged the number of female employees in city government is low.
“Obviously, as a Hispanic female born and raised here in Santa Fe, I encourage females to apply for jobs that some people might not think they could do,” she said.
“We’ve gone out to the schools with the police department. We’ve worked really closely with Shannon Jones, our utilities director, on how to do better outreach to female and male students in high school. … I definitely encourage more females to apply for these jobs.”
