In one of his last official acts as city manager, Erik Litzenberg delivered a report to the City Council after close of business Friday outlining the steps he took earlier this year in response to a workplace accident that claimed the life of a convention center employee.
The two-page report lists both “immediate” and “subsequent” changes the city put into effect following the death of 27-year-old Tobin “Toby” Williams, a mechanical structural apprentice who died in a Denver hospital in April two days after he was severely shocked while changing a light fixture in the kitchen of the Santa Fe Community Convention Center.
At least one of those actions — the July 27 hiring of the city’s first health, safety and compliance officer, Barbara Lujan — is raising concerns among some council members because Lujan’s experience is primarily in human resources rather than worker safety.
City Councilor Chris Rivera, chairman of the Public Safety Committee, said in an interview Monday that he worked with Lujan in the health sector and is confident she’ll work hard in her new job.
Still, Rivera, who works at Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center, said he was “a little bit” concerned that Lujan doesn’t have any certifications from the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration.
“Maybe during the first couple of weeks or months in her position, we can send her maybe for some of those OSHA certificates or classes, or do something to kind of get her a little more prepared,” he said.
City Councilor JoAnne Vigil Coppler, a former city human resources director, said she’s had one meeting with Lujan, who “seemed very willing to assist in any way she could.”
“I think her motivation is good,” Vigil Coppler said. “I will say that I’m disappointed that it doesn’t appear that she has a lot of safety officer background.”
When she worked at City Hall, the councilor said, the city had two safety officers who were certified and had experience with OSHA. They were also able to provide “very skill-based training — not just administrative but technique.”
“Do I think the city could have done better? I would have hoped so,” Vigil Coppler said, “and this is no affront to Barbara.” But, she said, the city handles many technical issues, and that likely will increase. “We have had issues, and it seems if we could have not one but more safety-trained, OSHA-certified officers, that we could really make some headway. Time will tell.”
Lujan, who has more than 30 years of human resources experience, worked as a human resources administrator for the city for a short period before she was promoted. She was among 18 applicants for the job, only four of whom met the qualifications.
“Barbara has a significant amount of experience in managing HR functions that includes policy development, safety, risk management and worker’s compensation,” city Human Resources Director Bernadette Salazar said in an email. “She performed these functions before getting promoted and did an excellent job.”
For example, in her previous role as an human resources administrator, she significantly increased the number of safety trainings offered to city employees, began meeting with staff and supervisors on safety topics and has worked closely with the city’s largest employee union on inspections and future training sessions, according to Salazar.
“Barbara’s leadership, experience, commitment and drive to promote and practice safety and healthy work is what will help the City grow and maintain a stronger culture of safety,” Salazar wrote.
Rivera said he has scheduled a meeting with Lujan in the next two weeks “just to talk about safety issues in general throughout the city.”
“I’m not too sure how much of a safety background she has, so that’s another reason for the meeting,” he said.
Lujan’s experience triggered a question from City Councilor Mike Harris after she introduced herself to the council last week.
“Most of my experience is in human resources — I come from the health care field,” Lujan said at a meeting Wednesday. “I did work briefly for [an] Indian gaming casino, so that was [a] different perspective. I also have some background with the schools, and now this is my first experience with government. I’m up for the challenge. I’m excited about it, and I’m ready to work hard and make a difference.”
“Can I ask what your particular credentials are?” Harris asked. “I mean, certain certifications from OSHA or anybody else?”
“I don’t have the specific certifications that, you know, you may be looking for, but I plan on continuing my education,” Lujan said, adding she has a bachelor’s degree in business administration and “lots of years in human resources, which has always been overseeing the safety component under a human resources department and also workers comp.”
Harris did not return a message seeking comment Monday.
