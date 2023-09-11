If New Mexico remains on its current regulatory path, it will reduce climate-warming pollution only 13% by 2030 — less than a third of the emissions-reduction goal the governor set in an executive order — according to a conservation group’s report released Monday.

The Environmental Defense Fund’s report gave Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham credit for “bold science-based commitments” and applauded state lawmakers and regulators for adopting policies to curtail fossil fuel emissions that cause human-driven climate change, but said the current measures aren’t enough to achieve the stated goals.

The EDF said in the report state leaders must beef up regulatory and legislative efforts not only to reduce heat-trapping greenhouse gases but also to accelerate the clean energy transition, which is necessary to cut the carbon emissions by 45% from 2005 levels in seven years and meet the governor’s goal, instituted when she took office in 2019.

Recommended for you