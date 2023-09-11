If New Mexico remains on its current regulatory path, it will reduce climate-warming pollution only 13% by 2030 — less than a third of the emissions-reduction goal the governor set in an executive order — according to a conservation group’s report released Monday.
The Environmental Defense Fund’s report gave Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham credit for “bold science-based commitments” and applauded state lawmakers and regulators for adopting policies to curtail fossil fuel emissions that cause human-driven climate change, but said the current measures aren’t enough to achieve the stated goals.
The EDF said in the report state leaders must beef up regulatory and legislative efforts not only to reduce heat-trapping greenhouse gases but also to accelerate the clean energy transition, which is necessary to cut the carbon emissions by 45% from 2005 levels in seven years and meet the governor’s goal, instituted when she took office in 2019.
“While New Mexico is projected to face a glaring ‘emissions gap’ — the distance between projected emissions and its targets — the opportunity to correct course with bold action has never been greater,” the report said.
With federal investments lowering the cost of clean energy, the state can put in place strong limits on pollution that secure a safer climate and clean economy, it said.
However, at the moment, the state has barely made progress, which is reflected even more starkly in a shorter-term target, the report said. The state is supposed to cut emissions 26% by 2025, but is projected to reduce them less than 1% by then.
Noah Long, an attorney with the Natural Resources Defense Council, said the report echoed what he had argued for years — the state, though moving in the right direction, was still falling far short.
“I think the numbers speak for themselves,” Long said. “The urgency of cutting pollution has never been more real. We’re seeing year after year of record-breaking temperatures and devastating climate-related events.”
The report recommends several courses of action:
Using the state’s maximum authority to enforce clean air rules.
Increase funding to hire more enforcement staff at regulatory agencies like the state Environment Department and the Oil Conservation Division.
Pass legislation to reduce climate pollution in line with the state’s goals.
Develop a plan for a just transition for communities that are suffering health effects from oilfields and are dependent on this industry for jobs.
On Monday, the Center for Biological Diversity also released a climate scorecard that mostly gave the governor failing grades.
The center contends Lujan Grisham has supported rising oil and gas production; failed to develop and strictly enforce policies aimed at cutting methane; failed to implement “health buffer zones” between oilfields and frontline communities; and fallen short in efforts to foster a clean energy economy.
It gave her no points for backing hydrogen and carbon sequestration, which it called false climate solutions.
The one area it lauded her was in working to cut transportation emissions by pushing for laws to increase sales of electric cars and trucks.
In an email, Gail Evans, an attorney at the center, wrote the scorecard was not related to the EDF report, though they were released the same day.
“They were both done independently,” Evans wrote. “But they certainly complement each other.”
The Governor’s Office didn’t respond to emailed questions Monday about the report or the scorecard. A state Environment Department spokesman said the agency was unable to provide answers to questions Monday.
A U.N. intergovernmental panel, in its most dire report yet, said slashing greenhouse gases is imperative to keep the Earth from warming to more than 1.5 degrees Celsius, or 2.7 degrees Fahrenheit, above pre-industrial levels.
Otherwise, the effects of climate change will escalate after that threshold is crossed, with more severe storms, droughts, floods and species loss.
Climate advocates have pressed the governor and lawmakers for legislation that more stringently regulates pollution from the fossil fuel industry, especially as extraction has escalated, making New Mexico the nation’s second-largest oil producer.
A series of climate bills failed this year, despite Democrats’ control of the Legislature and Governor’s Office. Their inability to gain traction irked conservationists, who accused state leaders of putting the oil industry, which produces a third of the state’s revenue, ahead of the environment and public health.
One of the bills that was waylaid would have embedded into law the governor’s order to reduce carbon emissions.
Long said legislation is necessary to create a framework for oversight, but it’s just one step, not a cure-all.
He said it doesn’t seem constructive for the scorecard to blame the governor for increased oil production. The reality is oil is being extracted now and will be for a while, so the immediate focus should be to eliminate emissions that hurt the climate, he said.
The long-term goal should be to transition to renewable energy, while effectively regulating oil and gas in the meantime, Long said. That will require local, state and federal agencies to work cooperatively, he added.
“We need all of them to be firing on all cylinders to cut pollution,” Long said.