Report: New Mexico oil boom to require infrastructure

FILE - In this April 24, 2015, file photo, pumpjacks work in a field near Lovington, N.M. State economists on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, revised upward forecasts for state government income amid surging oil and natural gas production in New Mexico, giving lawmakers greater leeway as they begin crafting a general fund spending plan for the coming fiscal year. Most of the windfall is linked to steadily growing oil and natural gas production focused in the Permian Basin that straddles the state line between New Mexico and Texas. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)