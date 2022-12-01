Caseworkers at the Interfaith Community Shelter at Pete’s Place help the chronically homeless find housing options and behavioral health treatment and keep up with payments for utilities, rent and auto repairs.

But if a client needs critical mental health services, Pete’s Place has to turn to nonprofits like The Life Link for help. Shelter Executive Director Korina Lopez said that’s because neither of her two caseworkers is a certified clinician.

“I’d love to have a staff clinician who can develop therapeutic relationships,” she said. “We have volunteers who are retired clinicians, and that’s really cool because we can lean on them for support with our individuals who are severely mentally ill.”

