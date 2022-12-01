Caseworkers at the Interfaith Community Shelter at Pete’s Place help the chronically homeless find housing options and behavioral health treatment and keep up with payments for utilities, rent and auto repairs.
But if a client needs critical mental health services, Pete’s Place has to turn to nonprofits like The Life Link for help. Shelter Executive Director Korina Lopez said that’s because neither of her two caseworkers is a certified clinician.
“I’d love to have a staff clinician who can develop therapeutic relationships,” she said. “We have volunteers who are retired clinicians, and that’s really cool because we can lean on them for support with our individuals who are severely mentally ill.”
The shelter, like countless public and private organizations across New Mexico, faces the effects of what a new report calls a possible crisis-level shortfall of licensed social workers.
Three decades ago, the state was a national leader in the field, a panel of experts told lawmakers earlier this week. Now a variety of factors, including inadequate wages, have led to massive shortages in licensed workers, a problem that has taken a particular toll on New Mexico’s child welfare system.
Eli J. Fresquez, a member of the state’s Social Work Task Force, presented a report Monday to the Legislative Health and Human Services Committee detailing the “stark state shortage” of social workers across all fields of practice, including in health care, behavioral health, LGBTQ services, criminal justice, child welfare, education and poverty.
“We’re going to be in a crisis if we don’t step up,” Fresquez said. “We need to step up because New Mexico is an immigration state. We need to step up because New Mexico is beginning to develop as an economic force, and that creates a lot of issues when you have people who are wealthy and you have people who are poor.”
More vacancies, heavier caseloads
From 1990 to 2010, Fresquez and fellow task force members told lawmakers, other states lauded New Mexico for its stellar social work licensing numbers and borrowed from its best practices and protocols in educating, training, licensing, attracting and retaining social workers.
Now the state has a troubling number of vacancies.
According to the task force’s new report, “Social Work Workforce Crisis & Evolution,” the state Children, Youth and Families Department has just 179 licensed workers among its 849 social work positions. Emily Martin, director of the Protective Services Division at CYFD, said the agency has 42 positions that require social work licenses, and 15 are vacant.
“The more vacancies there are, the heavier the caseloads are for those who are still on the CYFD staff, and the less time and energy those workers have for each child and family,” Children, Youth and Families Secretary Barbara Vigil said.
The looming social work crisis contributed to a 2018 federal lawsuit in which CYFD and the state Human Services Department were accused of violating the rights of 14 children in foster care by not providing enough caseworkers, foster parents and mental health professionals. The lawsuit created a groundbreaking agreement for the state to transform its child welfare system.
The proposed Kevin S Settlement Agreement calls for policy changes that include a “very strategic approach to improving and meeting our workforce needs,” Vigil said. “One of those efforts is working in tandem with the state’s institutions of higher learning to recruit students to study and pursue degrees in social work.”
However, Fresquez said low pay coupled with high stressors discourage students from seeking social work degrees and obtaining licenses, and hinders employers — especially in the public sector — from attracting qualified workers.
“State employees, be careful,” he warned. “The private sector will steal the social workers, and they’re going to pay them.”
He cited another issue at the center of the shortage, one he finds frustrating: the failure of recent social work graduates to pass licensing exams.
“There’s no reason, no reason, social workers in New Mexico shouldn’t pass a licensing exam. None. And we have the lowest scores in the country,” Fresquez said, adding he developed a business to prepare college graduates for license exams.
“I can go to Denver and fill a room of social workers who are preparing for the exam,” he told lawmakers. “I can’t give away an exam preparation in New Mexico.”
Fresquez and task force member Alvin L. Sallee, professor emeritus at New Mexico State University, said many people employed in social work positions in the state don’t have the appropriate credentials.
“To call yourself a social worker, you have to be licensed,” Sallee said. “I hear people say all the time they’re social workers. If you have a degree in sociology, that’s not an applied science. It’s a social science.”
Social workers are required to have 400 hours of supervised practice within an agency, he said, and 950 hours of practice at the graduate level. Social workers also are trained in interview techniques, family dynamics and the modalities to accurately assess clients.
Lopez, at the Interfaith Community Shelter, said she also entered the field without a license. While she earned a degree in social work, she said, she didn’t pursue the master’s degree required for professional licensure.
“When I was in social work school, you did it because you loved the work; you did it to help people,” she said. “You didn’t do it to get rich.”
Task force recommendations
Among its recommendations to rebuild the declining workforce, the Social Work Task Force suggested a median $12,000 increase in pay for state social workers and the addition of a position in the Regulation and Licensing Department to process provisional licenses for new graduates. It also asked for funding to help colleges and universities match federal dollars.
In the last legislative session, lawmakers approved a $50 million measure to support hiring more university faculty, a move that would produce up to 500 new graduates a year, said Katharine Briar-Lawson of New York’s University at Albany, a member of the task force.
Sallee said only $35 million was spent because not all schools submitted proposals for the money.
In 1990, almost all social workers in the state were licensed, and there was a 6 percent vacancy rate, the group’s report said, adding more than 90 percent of students passed the licensure exam, and millions of federal dollars were spent on training.
The Governor’s Task Force on Professionalism met monthly back then to monitor and improve hiring in Child Protective Services, and universities and state agencies worked in partnership, according to the report.
By contrast, New Mexico’s current social work workforce is described as a “data desert.”
“I can’t find a piece of data to save myself,” Fresquez said.
Briar-Lawson said New Mexico leaders will have to become workforce leaders if social work is to regain its strength.
Vigil agree and said CYFD is seeking a $12 million budget increase to recruit and retain key employees.
“Workforce development is the department’s No. 1 priority,” she said. “Developing a strong workforce is critical to effective service delivery and keeping our children safe.”