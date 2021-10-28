The findings of a progress report on the state of New Mexico’s purchasing practices were so unsettling two lawmakers said Thursday they made them feel ill.
The report, an update to two evaluations conducted in 2016 and 2019 on the state government’s procurement procedures, found only a few of the recommendations from prior reviews have been implemented and processes continue to create opportunities for fraud and waste.
“We also saw some new procurement issues that came to light with the pandemic, which inevitably led to a really steep increase in both the number and dollar amount of emergency procurements, [where] agencies buy goods and services without going through the necessary steps of ensuring they’re receiving the best possible price,” Micaela Fischer, a program evaluation manager for the Legislative Finance Committee, told lawmakers.
“In some cases, that was necessary, and in others, that rushed emergency procurement led to the state being defrauded, losing millions of dollars,” she said.
She cited in particular the state Department of Health’s rushed purchases of personal protective equipment and other products, such as face masks and hand sanitizer — some from vendors who never supplied them.
“We likely lost $6.5 million from those purchases,” Fischer said.
The 2016 evaluation showed sole source and emergency procurement practices were overused, resulting in extra costs to state agencies and, ultimately, New Mexico taxpayers.
The Legislative Finance Committee also reported in 2016 that agencies were using sole source procurement practices just to buy from the vendor they wanted — not the best vendor or the one with the lowest cost — and were misusing emergency procurement procedures, making purchases under exemptions in the procurement code simply because they forgot to put out a request for proposals on time or faced other administrative snafus, Fischer said.
Since then, the use of sole source and emergency procurements has only grown, “increasing the urgency for both the executive and Legislature to address these types of noncompetitive spending,” she wrote in Thursday’s report.
“Between ’20 and ’21, the number of emergency procurements really skyrocketed and that was, of course, due to the pandemic,” Fischer said.
At the onset of the pandemic, the rush to buy personal protective equipment opened the door for fraudsters to take advantage of the government, Fischer wrote in the report.
“Despite multiple warnings, hurried emergency PPE purchases led to instances of fraudulent and mishandled purchases,” the report states.
The FBI had warned government agencies and health care industry buyers of the potential for fraud involving PPE purchases in April 2020.
That May, the state Department of Finance and Administration and the General Services Department issued a memo “restating the requirements for emergency purchases to help prevent fraud, waste, and abuse of this mechanism,” the report states.
The following month, the Legislative Finance Committee and the State Auditor’s Office issued a joint advisory with recommendations to reduce the risk.
“Nevertheless, by summer 2020, the Department of Health had already pre-paid for millions of dollars of PPE, some of which were never delivered or accounted for,” the report states.
Most of the emergency procurements in fiscal year 2021 were made by the Department of Health under a $200 million blanket emergency procurement authorized by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, the report states.
The report listed multiple examples of fraudulent or mishandled PPE purchases identified in a 2020 financial audit of the Health Department, which also found violations of procurement rules.
Those examples include “four PPE orders that didn’t have enough documentation for the auditors to tell if the shipments received were of the correct quantity or what was actually ordered” and “four that didn’t have signed delivery documents to confirm if the items were actually received,” Fischer’s report states.
For one shipment, auditors were unable to find any record of delivery.
“I’m sure once the COVID pandemic is over, we will have a lot of lessons learned. But when things like that occurred during a pandemic like we’ve never seen before — you know, it’s not right, but Department of Health was tasked with getting all of those things done immediately,” Duffy Rodriquez, acting secretary of the General Services Department, told lawmakers. “If we didn’t have the PPE, then we might be sitting here today having a conversation about, ‘Well, why wasn’t the Purchasing Division helping them get PPE faster?’ “
Thom Cole, a spokesman for the General Services Department, which oversees the State Purchasing Division, said state agencies make their own purchasing decisions.
“GSD does not have the authority to reject a sole source or emergency procurement; we simply do not have that authority,” he said. “If the Legislature wants to propose giving us that authority, we’re willing to consider it.”
Lawmakers were sympathetic to the challenges the pandemic created, up to a point.
Rep. Javier Martinez, D-Albuquerque, said some things are out of the state’s control, including COVID-19.
“But I also think that we have a responsibility to improve how government works, and we have a responsibility to ensure that the public’s money is being well spent,” he said. “I don’t like the idea of overspending on masks or anything else for that matter, and yes it was COVID, but with all due respect, that just sounds like an excuse to me.”
Among other findings in the report:
u State agencies are still relying on emergency procurements “as a result of mismanagement rather than to respond to actual emergencies,” a repeat finding from 2016. Recently, for example, the General Services Department was forced to extend a three-month emergency contract another six months because it failed to reissue a competitive request for proposals in time. The extension came with an additional cost of $16,000 a month.
u State agencies and other public bodies are failing to report emergency and sole source procurements to the State Purchasing Division as required by law.
u The State Purchasing Division still isn’t tracking all state spending, though it is beginning to seek out a project manager to implement a strategic sourcing module to keep track. Division staff blamed the pandemic for the implementation delay.
u State agencies are increasingly using statutory exemptions to make millions of dollars worth of noncompetitive purchases, including for health care and advertising.
After Thursday’s presentation, Rep. Randal Crowder, R-Clovis, said “the breadth and depth” of the findings of the report made his stomach hurt. And Rep. Gail Armstrong, R-Magdalena, said the briefing “makes me sick to my stomach, actually.”
“I’ll be real honest,” Crowder said. “What this caused me to begin to think is New Mexico has had governors in the past, and legislators and others, that utilize procurement to help friends or buy favor or seek contributions at a later date. Our state has a history of doing that, and … it’s imperative that we looking into this and make sure that that is not what is going on this time.”
