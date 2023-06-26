A La Puebla man told Santa Fe County sheriff's deputies he prevented a suspected burglar from making off with his tools Friday — and then he stopped the alleged intruder from escaping. 

Daniel Meyer, who lives in the small community south of Española, was holding the would-be thief to the ground when deputies arrived, an incident report states. 

The suspect, 58-year-old Edward Montoya, was booked into the Santa Fe County jail Friday on charges of aggravated burglary and aggravated battery. 

