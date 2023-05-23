020222Homeless_1.JPG (copy)

A dog tries to scare off visitors at a homeless camp at Franklin E. Miles Park in February of 2022.

 Luis Sánchez Saturno/New Mexican file photo

Homelessness in New Mexico increased by about 48% in 2023 over the year before, according to a report Tuesday to the Legislative Finance Committee.

In addition, the report found, rising housing prices and a lack of supply of housing has increased the number of low-income New Mexicans who cannot afford to pay rent and are facing housing insecurity.

"The good news is that the state has made significant investments over the past two years, which are beginning to bear fruit," Kathleen Gygi, an LFC program evaluator, told lawmakers.

