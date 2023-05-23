Homelessness in New Mexico increased by about 48% in 2023 over the year before, according to a report Tuesday to the Legislative Finance Committee.
In addition, the report found, rising housing prices and a lack of supply of housing has increased the number of low-income New Mexicans who cannot afford to pay rent and are facing housing insecurity.
"The good news is that the state has made significant investments over the past two years, which are beginning to bear fruit," Kathleen Gygi, an LFC program evaluator, told lawmakers.
"The state as a whole is doing very well in providing emergency shelter for those most in need and at risk. However, we're not doing such a good job in moving people into permanent housing," she said.
Gygi said New Mexico struggles with several factors that increase people's risk of facing homelessness.
"Poverty rates are high. Labor force participation is low. There's high substance abuse rates, so these are all things that compound the problems that we have in the state," she said.
According to the report, nearly 1 in 5 New Mexicans live below the federal poverty line, and in 2022, New Mexico's labor force participation rate was 55% compared with 62% nationally.
New Mexico ranks first and second for alcohol-related and substance abuse-related deaths, respectively.
On average, five New Mexicans die of alcohol-related causes and nearly three die from a drug overdose every day, the report states.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates.