Homelessness in New Mexico increased by about 48% in 2023 over the year before, and an increasing number of low-income renters are on the cusp of ending up without a roof over their heads amid housing pressures, according to a report Tuesday to the Legislative Finance Committee.
The jump in the state’s homeless population is driven in large part by an increase in the “unsheltered count,” which includes people sleeping in cars, parks, abandoned buildings or other places not ordinarily used for rest.
“The good news is that the state has made significant investments over the past two years, which are beginning to bear fruit,” Kathleen Gygi, an LFC program evaluator, told lawmakers.
“The state as a whole is doing very well in providing emergency shelter for those most in need and at risk. However, we’re not doing such a good job in moving people into permanent housing,” she said.
Hank Hughes, who retired in December as executive director of the New Mexico Coalition to End Homelessness, which he founded, said the increase in homelessness is probably not as dramatic as indicated in the annual “point-in-time” count.
“Data on homelessness is notoriously hard to gather reliably,” he said.
“The first thing [the year-over-year increase] made me think is, ‘OK, we found more people in 2023, but they were probably there in 2022,’ ” he said. “You try and count people, but you can only count the people you find, and now that the pandemic is over, I’m imagining it’s easier to find people, and that’s probably the main reason [for the increase].”
The annual point-in-time count is measured across the nation on a single night in January as part of an effort to compare trends across states.
The LFC report notes estimating the quantity of homeless New Mexicans is challenging due to, among other things, the mobility of the population.
The report also found rising housing prices and a lack of supply has increased the number of low-income New Mexicans who cannot afford to pay rent and are facing housing insecurity.
“Part of the reason that this situation is so acute right now is because rent increases have outpaced income increases in the state significantly over the past 10-plus years,” Gygi said. “Since 2017, rents in New Mexico grew 70% while household income only grew 15%.”
The statistic was cited in an announcement Tuesday from the office of Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, who signed an executive order creating an 11-member Housing Investment Council whose “mission to bring New Mexico’s affordable housing development up to pace to meet demand in the state.”
Lujan Grisham said in a statement it’s “time to go big on affordable housing” in New Mexico.
“We need thousands of homes to meet demand and give New Mexicans a stable foundation,” she said. “We secured more than $82 million in the last legislative session to address housing, and an investment plan is the next step in ensuring we make the most of every housing dollar in our state.”
The executive order states the lack of affordable housing is driving up rates of homelessness. It directs the council to develop a statewide investment plan with recommendations to address, among other things, gaps in available housing resources and inefficiencies in regulatory and zoning procedures.
The council, tasked with creating the plan no later than Jan. 15, will be chaired by former House Speaker Brian Egolf, D-Santa Fe.
“We have a big job to do,” Egolf said in a statement. “The next six months will be a sprint so that we can have a package to present to the Legislature [during the 2024 30-day legislative session]. I’m looking to have results a year from now.”
Gygi said New Mexico struggles with several factors that increase people’s risk of facing homelessness.
“Poverty rates are high. Labor force participation is low. There’s high substance abuse rates, so these are all things that compound the problems that we have in the state,” she said.
According to the report, nearly 1 in 5 New Mexicans live below the federal poverty line, and in 2022, New Mexico’s labor force participation rate was 55% compared with 62% nationally.
New Mexico ranks first and second for alcohol-related and substance abuse-related deaths, respectively.
On average, five New Mexicans die of alcohol-related causes and nearly three die from a drug overdose every day, the report states.
The state also lags in performance when it comes to transitioning homeless people into permanent housing, particularly in Albuquerque, the largest city in the state.
“People in New Mexico remain in emergency shelters or transitional housing for half the time of the national average,” the report states.
“Only about 1 in 5 people, or 20% of people who were in shelters [or other temporary housing] are in permanent housing two years later,” Gygi said.
The state lacks enough permanent housing for people who are most in need and most likely to “cycle throughout the system,” she said.