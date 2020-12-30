Newly elected New Mexico Congresswoman Yvette Herrell is backing a long-shot effort to challenge the 2020 presidential election results, according to Fox News.
Herrell, who beat incumbent Democrat Xochitl Torres Small in the race for Southern New Mexico's 2nd Congressional District seat in November, did not return a message seeking comment Wednesday.
Fox News reported this week that Herrell is among "a growing number of incoming House GOP freshmen" who will object to the certification of the presidential election results Jan. 6, when Congress counts the Electoral College votes, which Joe Biden won 306-232.
"Championing this effort is [U.S. Rep. Mo] Brooks, an Alabama Republican, who believes President [Donald] Trump has been the victim of massive voter fraud and election theft," Fox News reported.
The Electoral College count, which is required by the Constitution, generally is a formality, according to the Associated Press, which also reported members of Congress can use the event to object to a state’s votes.
The Democratic Party of New Mexico pounced on the Fox News report that Herrell is part of an effort to overturn the presidential election results, saying Herrell doesn't accept Biden as president-elect and "puts her personal politics before the voters’ decision."
"It is grossly irresponsible for an incoming congresswoman to be spreading dangerous misinformation about the recent election. It undermines the legitimate democratic process," Democratic Party Chairwoman Marg Elliston said in a statement. "Southern New Mexicans deserve a congresswoman who will focus on meeting their needs, instead of putting her beliefs ahead of theirs. Unfortunately, Ms. Herrell has shown far too often throughout her career that she is willing and ready to put herself before New Mexicans."
