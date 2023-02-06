A bill backed by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham that calls for people accused of certain violent crimes to remain jailed without bond until their trial could cost the state up to $15.3 million a year, a legislative analysis says.

The fiscal impact report by the Legislative Finance Committee also cites concerns about whether Senate Bill 123 might violate the New Mexico Constitution.

“If SB123 is enacted as proposed, litigation regarding its constitutionality should be expected,” the report says.

