An outside review of a state-run program for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities found multiple deficiencies, including a “check-the-box” way of doing business rather than ensuring the quality of care and well-being of clients during face-to-face interactions.

“There was evidence offered through interviews that indicated that assessment is at times more of a ‘check the box activity’ than a meaningful interaction with the [client],” says the report on the Developmental Disabilities Waiver program released Wednesday.

“[Client] home visits were sometimes too short and insufficiently engaging to truly assess an individual’s changing needs and risks,” the report states.

Follow Daniel J. Chacón on Twitter @danieljchacon.

Recommended for you