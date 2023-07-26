An outside review of a state-run program for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities found multiple deficiencies, including a “check-the-box” way of doing business rather than ensuring the quality of care and well-being of clients during face-to-face interactions.
“There was evidence offered through interviews that indicated that assessment is at times more of a ‘check the box activity’ than a meaningful interaction with the [client],” says the report on the Developmental Disabilities Waiver program released Wednesday.
“[Client] home visits were sometimes too short and insufficiently engaging to truly assess an individual’s changing needs and risks,” the report states.
The 28-page report by Accenture, which specializes in Medicaid issues, and Albuquerque-based law firm German Burnette & Associates says visits with clients in the program lasted 10 minutes or less, and employees would essentially cut and paste the narrative in their case management reports “in consecutive monthly assessments.”
The report, which offers a host of recommendations, was initiated by the state following the death of Mary Melero, a 38-year-old developmentally disabled woman whose case has sparked public outcry and calls for reform to a program designed to provide at-home services and care to some of New Mexico’s most vulnerable residents.
“Recent and historic incidents of abuse, neglect, and exploitation of persons with intellectual and developmental disabilities ... drove the need to identify the systemic failures and deficiencies that contributed to these events” and might have allowed abuse to go undetected by the Developmental Disabilities Supports Division and the Department of Health, the report states.
Melero’s death, which Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham called a “horrific case of abuse” and Attorney General Raúl Torrez called “nothing short of torture,” triggered a systemic review of the program as well as wellness checks on the 6,815 people enrolled statewide.
Of 59 cases identified for further investigation, six were substantiated. The state ordered corrective action plans to be put in place immediately.
Officials said Wednesday the six cases were related to the environment or living conditions of the clients and none were referred to law enforcement. However, two of the six cases were referred to the state’s Medicaid fraud units.
“When the Mary Melero case first came to our attention — her case was tragic and shocking, and our hearts go out to her family — but it also raised the immediate question of, ‘Was there widespread, serious abuse, neglect and exploitation happening in the program that we were not aware of? “ Health Secretary Patrick Allen said at a virtual news briefing.
“That’s really what led us to do this many [wellness] checks in this fast period of time ... and I think what this data shows is the answer to that question — ‘Was there widespread, serious abuse that we were unaware of?’ — is no,” he said.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents discovered Melero in the back of a passenger van Feb. 27 after an inspection at the Bridge of the Americas Port of Entry in El Paso.
Authorities have said Melero had numerous open wounds, including chronic bedsores with exposed bone and lacerations throughout her body, when she was found lying on the van’s floorboard wrapped in a blanket, clinging to life.
Three people, including her caregiver, Angelita Chacon of Rio Rancho, have been charged in connection with her death. An arrest warrant affidavit for Chacon and her alleged accomplices, including her live-in girlfriend, states Melero appeared as if she wanted to speak when she was found by border agents.
But, the affidavit states, only tears fell from her eyes.
Melero’s family intends to file a wrongful death lawsuit against the Department of Health and the provider responsible for her care, among others.
José A. Acosta, who stepped into the role of director of the Developmental Disabilities Support Division, said the state will continue to conduct home visits. The state, he said, has started wellness checks on people who are new to the program.
“Many of them don’t have service providers yet, but we’re going to go visit them to make sure they’re OK and introduce ourselves to them,” Acosta said.
At-home wellness visits for everyone enrolled in the program will be a normal part of business going forward.
“We intend to see everybody at least once a year,” Acosta said, adding higher-risk clients will be the state’s top priority.
Allen, the health secretary, said the state plans to develop a predictive risk model to help identify which clients are most at risk.
“We want to implement going forward a regular wellness check process,” he said. “What we did in March and April was really an emergency activity because we felt that we needed to put eyes on everyone to make sure there weren’t hidden cases of the nature of Mary Melero’s ... but what we really need is an ongoing process to be able to do that.”
Allen said the state plans to review the structure of the Developmental Disabilities Supports Division, as well as the Division of Health Improvement, “to identify if there are structural changes that we need to make to be able to do our job better.” Such a review is timely “given that both those divisions will be merged into the new Health Care Authority that’s being created” by the state, he said.
Allen called the report released Wednesday “Phase 1” of improvements to the DD Waiver program.
“Phase 2 is we’re continuing to work with Accenture to begin to implement some of the suggestions that they made around systems, around processes, around oversight,” he said.