An Albuquerque TV station reported Tuesday that author Rudolfo Anaya — among the state's most respected, influential and well-known authors — died early Sunday.
KOB-TV, quoting Anaya's niece Belinda Henry, said the author of Bless Me, Ultima was 82 and had been in declining health.
Anaya, who was born in the small village of Pastura and spent much of his childhood in Santa Rosa, wrote Bless Me, Ultima in the 1960s and '70s. Published in 1972, the book — which described life on the llano of New Mexico through the eyes of a young boy and his mentor, the curandera Ultima — is considered a seminal work.
The book was a vanguard of Chicano literature and later was made into a movie.
Anaya was honored at the White House in 2016 as a recipient of the National Humanities Medal. Among his other honors is the National Medal of Arts.
Anaya, who for a time taught in Albuquerque Public Schools and later had an elementary school named in his honor, was a graduate of the University of New Mexico and also taught there.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
