Bless Me, Ultima premieres at Lensic

Rudolfo Anaya, author of Bless Me, Ultima, died early Sunday.

 Luis Sánchez Saturno/New Mexican file photo

An Albuquerque TV station reported Tuesday that author Rudolfo Anaya — among the state's most respected, influential and well-known authors — died early Sunday.

KOB-TV, quoting Anaya's niece Belinda Henry, said the author of Bless Me, Ultima was 82 and had been in declining health.

Anaya, who was born in the small village of Pastura and spent much of his childhood in Santa Rosa, wrote Bless Me, Ultima in the 1960s and '70s. Published in 1972, the book — which described life on the llano of New Mexico through the eyes of a young boy and his mentor, the curandera Ultima — is considered a seminal work.

The book was a vanguard of Chicano literature and later was made into a movie.

Anaya was honored at the White House in 2016 as a recipient of the National Humanities Medal. Among his other honors is the National Medal of Arts.

Anaya, who for a time taught in Albuquerque Public Schools and later had an elementary school named in his honor, was a graduate of the University of New Mexico and also taught there.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Show what you're thinking about this story

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
1
0

Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.